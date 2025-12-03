'SYTYCD' Star Donyelle Jones Dead At 46
‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Star Donyelle Jones Dies After Brutal Cancer Fight — Inside Her Brave Final Weeks
Season 2 So You Think You Can Dance finalist Donyelle Denise Wilson, known to dance fans around the world as Donyelle Jones, has passed away at the age of 46 after a years-long battle with breast cancer. The beloved hip-hop and jazz dancer, whose talent and warmth made her one of the most memorable contestants on the hit show, “transitioned” on Dec. 2, at 8:34 a.m., according to an announcement shared on her official Instagram page.
Donyelle was remembered as “A wife. A daughter. A sister” and a “friend,” that “kicked cancer’s ass every single day she was here.”
RELATED CONTENT: Prayers Up! Michael Strahan Shares His 19-Year-Old Daughter Isabella’s Brain Cancer
Reflecting on her bright personality, the tribute added, “Her spirit never dimmed. Her heart never hardened. And even in the storm, she never lost her smile. #GIWMA.”
Donyelle Jones’ incredible life and cancer journey.
Donyelle Jones first captured national attention during the summer of 2006 on Season 2 of So You Think You Can Dance. Her electrifying style, musicality, and charisma propelled her to a third-place finish behind Benji Schwimmer and Travis Wall, solidifying her status as a fan favorite and an inspiration to dancers everywhere, according to PEOPLE.
But life would change drastically for the dancer after she was diagnosed with stage 3C breast cancer in 2016, which later progressed to Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, which occurs when breast cancer spreads from the original tumor to other parts of the body. Her cancer journey was marked by immense challenges, a double mastectomy, ongoing chemotherapy, and the unrelenting reality of metastatic disease.
Yet, her determination never wavered. “I can & I will move forward,” she told I’m A Dancer Against Cancer (DAC) in 2024, when the organization awarded her a $10,000 financial assistance grant to support her ongoing care.
In a video shared just seven days before her passing, Donyelle spoke with remarkable clarity and grace, remaining optimistic even as she acknowledged that her journey was nearing its end.
She told fans, “It has come to the point where I have started to get my affairs in order…. I am in hospice, and I have done everything possible to extend my time here in this dimension, and at this point, I have surrendered to whatever god’s will is.”
Despite the gravity of her condition, Donyelle’s faith never wavered. Holding onto hope with her characteristic courage, she added, “I’m audacious to believe that he can do it.”
Throughout her treatment, Donyelle documented her experiences with honesty and hope. One milestone she celebrated publicly was on July 6, the day she taught her first dance class in four years, calling it a “bday gift to myself.”
“DANCE IS MY SAFE PLACE,” she captioned the video, which she shared on July 16 via Instagram. “I needed this moment. I need my community. Dance is the vehicle I’ve used most to help me live out my purpose, pursue my dreams, heal my pain, and celebrate my victories.”
In October 2024, Donyelle shared her cancer story at the DAC’s Industry Dance Awards, hoping to encourage others fighting the same health battle.
“It’s even more special ‘cause it’s during #breastcancerawaenessmonth,” she captioned an Instagram video of her speech at the time. Reflecting on her health battle, she said, “Some of the most beautiful moments have also come during this journey.”
On Tuesday, tributes poured in across Hollywood. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown honored her “dear friend,” writing, “@donyelledenise8 was… no IS the best of us… We will see you on the other side.”
Platinum-winning singer MAJOR added in the comments section, “WHAT A BEAUTIFUL SOUL … HEAVEN JUST GAINED A GREAT ONE.”
Rest in peace to Donyelle Jones.
RELATED CONTENT: After Ananda Lewis’ Death: What Black Women Need To Know About Alternative Breast Cancer Treatments
-
Vontélle Eyewear Founders Score History-Making Licensing Deal With Paramount
-
She Tried It: Ivy Park Drip 2 and 2.2 Black Pack
-
She Tried It: Inahsi Naturals Aloe Hibiscus Leave-In Conditioner & Detangler
-
My Husband And I Attempted To Have A Creative Date Night At Home -Without A Babysitter - Here's How It Went