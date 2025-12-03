‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Star Donyelle Jones Dies After Brutal Cancer Fight — Inside Her Brave Final Weeks

Donyelle Denise Jones attends the 10th annual Gala of the Stars awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Season 2 So You Think You Can Dance finalist Donyelle Denise Wilson, known to dance fans around the world as Donyelle Jones, has passed away at the age of 46 after a years-long battle with breast cancer. The beloved hip-hop and jazz dancer, whose talent and warmth made her one of the most memorable contestants on the hit show, “transitioned” on Dec. 2, at 8:34 a.m., according to an announcement shared on her official Instagram page.

Donyelle was remembered as “A wife. A daughter. A sister” and a “friend,” that “kicked cancer’s ass every single day she was here.”

Reflecting on her bright personality, the tribute added, “Her spirit never dimmed. Her heart never hardened. And even in the storm, she never lost her smile. #GIWMA.”

Donyelle Jones’ incredible life and cancer journey.

Donyelle Jones first captured national attention during the summer of 2006 on Season 2 of So You Think You Can Dance. Her electrifying style, musicality, and charisma propelled her to a third-place finish behind Benji Schwimmer and Travis Wall, solidifying her status as a fan favorite and an inspiration to dancers everywhere, according to PEOPLE.

But life would change drastically for the dancer after she was diagnosed with stage 3C breast cancer in 2016, which later progressed to Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, which occurs when breast cancer spreads from the original tumor to other parts of the body. Her cancer journey was marked by immense challenges, a double mastectomy, ongoing chemotherapy, and the unrelenting reality of metastatic disease.