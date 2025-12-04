Source: YouTube screenshot courtesy of WAVY TV 10

“When in doubt, blame Black folks” has seemingly replaced the business mantra, “The customer is always right” in Old Dominion.

According to People, nine Black friends were told they had to leave a Chesapeake, Va., restaurant called Cork & Bull for what they allege was racial discrimination. Shakoya Somerville-Holt and eight other sistas were gathered for a Friendsgiving dinner when a fight broke out between two women outside of their party. After employees broke up the fracas, Somerville-Holt and her friends were told they had to leave the venue. At this point in the night, they hadn’t even received the drink orders they had just placed.

Here’s the kicker.

When she asked if the entire restaurant was being closed due to the fight, here’s what she was told by one of the staff:

“No, we’re just not servicing you all because y’all like to fight,” the person allegedly said.

Y’all”?! Who the f—k is “y’all?!?! To make matters worse, when police responded to the scene, the restaurant asked Somerville-Holt to give a statement as if she knew anything about what was going on between the fighting ladies.