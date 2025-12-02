‘I Promised I’d Find the Truth’ — Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Wanda Cooper-Jones On Justice, Legacy And Creating A World Where Black Boys Run Without Fear [Exclusive]

Courtesy of Pitch Blend Before 2020, Wanda Cooper-Jones was a mother of three from coastal Georgia, living a quiet life shaped by faith, family, and community. Then, on February 23 of that year, 25-year-old Ahmaud “Maud” Arbery went out for a jog and never returned home. The world came to learn the story: Ahmaud was pursued, cornered, and murdered on a quiet street in a racially motivated attack that echoed the darkest chapters of American history. Before his name became synonymous with a national uprising against racist violence, he was simply Wanda’s son—a vibrant, athletic, loving young man who ran because it made him feel free. The violence that took Ahmaud’s life could’ve broken his mother, but Wanda refused to let the truth be buried along with her child. The day that she laid him to rest is when she promised she would find out what happened. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Wanda remembers that day with striking clarity. The world had no idea what happened in Satilla Shores; the case had not yet gone viral. For months, officials stalled, deflected, and attempted to distort the truth. Wanda’s response was simple: she fought. She kept asking questions. She refused to be dismissed. She refused silence. “When we lost Ahmad back in 2020,” she told MadameNoire in a recent interview, “immediately after we lost him, the state of Georgia [made] some incredible changes in legislation. Georgia did not have a hate crime law, and also, they repealed the citizens’ arrest law here in Georgia, which was a law they used back in slavery forever ago.” Those changes, she said, were the start. Yet, they weren’t enough. “After those changes came, I wanted to create something involving Ahmad’s legacy as far as change. And I wanted the change to be in my community, your community, and for little boys who may have some challenges when it comes to mental health.” With that commitment, The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation was born. RELATED CONTENT: Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Wanda Cooper-Jones Announces College Scholarship In His Honor

The Birth of a Movement Rooted in Love The Foundation didn’t begin as a polished nonprofit with corporate backing, but as a mother’s calling. Wanda wanted to create something that honored who Ahmaud was: a young Black man whose joy lived in movement, community, and care. In its earliest days, people came together simply because they believed in Ahmaud. Runners gathered from across Atlanta and coastal Georgia. Mothers who had also lost sons reached out. Community organizers, faith leaders, youth advocates, and everyday people stepped in to help. Wanda, still grieving, stepped forward. Since launching in Atlanta, the Foundation has created safe spaces for young Black boys to run freely, learn wellness practices, build leadership skills, and heal collectively. “We’ve partnered with several high schools,” she said. “We do a summit four times in the quarter where we get young Black men together. The last one we did was leadership. The one that we’re going to do in December is on social justice. The one in February is going to be in community service.” Each gathering starts with strangers and ends with brothers. “The guys come in as strangers because we pull them from all the communities here in Atlanta,” she explained. “But they leave as brothers and friends. So that’s really a good time.” This work—rooted in emotional wellness and cultural connection—is what Wanda believes keeps her son’s spirit alive. Healing in Community Courtesy of Pitch Blend Every year since 2021, Wanda has attended the Circle of Mothers, a healing retreat hosted by the Trayvon Martin Foundation for mothers who have lost their sons to violence. It’s a powerful, heartbreaking, beautiful gathering: a room full of women who never wanted to meet under these circumstances, yet find strength in each other’s presence. “I remember the first time that I was there,” she said. “I was new, and I needed support. And what other way to gain support other than mothers who actually are going through the same thing that I’m going through?” Her grief, though deeply personal, became a bridge. The more Wanda carried her son’s story outward, the more she realized other families were walking the same impossible road. “I promised Ahmaud,” she said, “the day that I laid him to rest…I was going to find out what happened, and, also, I will continue to say his name. In any space, any environment where I’m given an opportunity to say Ahmaud Arbery, that’s the only thing that I want to do.” RELATED CONTENT: Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Pushes For Legislation To Save Black Lives: ‘The Blood Of These Children Is On Congress’ Hands’