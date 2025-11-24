Mompreneurs: Joi Brown's Journey In The Music Industry
Mompreneurs: Joi Brown On Building Culture Creators — The Platform Uplifting Black Innovators And Future Leaders
This week on Mompreneurs, music industry trailblazer Joi Brown joins host Nancy Redd to reflect on her illustrious career and share the exciting growth of her own venture, Culture Creators.
Through this multifaceted platform, Brown honors culture shifters and mentors up-and-coming leaders across industries. These days, the mother of two is embracing life as a full-time entrepreneur after turning the page on her storied career in music marketing. In this interview with Redd, Brown outlines her journey and shares how she’s using her gift for bringing people together to elevate the culture.
Brown is currently the CEO of Culture Creators, a business that has evolved into a multifaceted enterprise since she founded it in 2016. Meanwhile, she was shaping the music and media world herself, as SVP of Marketing at Atlantic Records then Head of Strategic Partnerships at ICM.
“Really, I didn’t know what I was starting. I just knew that I wanted people to get together,” Brown said. “I was just passionate about people, about making sure that we know that we are stakeholders in each other’s success, and that we need one another.”
This summer marked the 9th annual Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch, which spotlighted a powerful group of honorees, including Icon of the Year Larry Wilmore, Media Honoree Joy-Ann Reid, Innovator of the Year Keke Palmer, and more.
“The room feels like a family reunion. It’s not stuffy, it’s purposeful,” Brown said. “I try to set the tone as to why we’re here. We’re here because we are a community, we’re here to support each other. We’re here to tell our stories. We’re here to reach across the aisle and say hi to your neighbor.”
‘No One Sees The Sacrifice That Goes Into Building Other People’s Dreams’
Brown is known for her influential work behind the scenes of media and entertainment, but it came at a cost. The demands of her job meant working weekends, missing parent-teacher conferences, and having little time to be present for her husband and children. “No one sees the sacrifice that goes into building other people’s dreams,” she said. “You turn around like, I kind of feel like no one even knows that I exist.”
‘It’s Exciting To Be Working With My Daughters’
Now that her daughters are grown and setting out on their own paths, and having left her industry job to establish her own cultural legacy with Culture Creators—Brown is thriving as a full-time mompreneur. “I will say, it’s less stressful because I don’t have little ones,” she said. “I can put that energy into my business.”
RELATED: Mompreneurs: Joy-Ann Reid On Her Roots, Reinvention, And Rising Even Higher After MSNBC
Her daughters have been part of this journey since the start of Culture Creators, watching Brown manage all of the moving parts behind the scenes—creating flyers, strategizing, making t-shirts. It’s been a true labor of love. “They have been on this journey with me, in lockstep,” Brown said.
Her girls are now involved in the business, bringing their energy and insight to the thriving platform. “Watching them be involved in Culture Creators, they really bring great value to what I’m doing,” said Brown. “It’s exciting to be in this phase with them, working with my daughters.”
‘A Lot Of Your Success Depends on Access’
A key part of Culture Creators is their nonprofit arm, the Culture Creators Foundation, which aims to empower the next generation of diverse and passionate leaders across industries. From educational programming to scholarships and mentorship, the foundation provides students with tools, guidance, and opportunities to thrive.
“A large part of who I am is that I work with young people. I’ve always mentored,” Brown said. “When I talked to them, they had no idea that there could be a job in the music industry like mine. I was like, there’s a disconnect here. So that birthed the idea of creating not only an awards platform, but a college program of going in, talking to, and educating students about different careers in entertainment.”
“A lot of your success depends on access—whether it’s access to money, C-suite leaders, or information. We all need access to something,” Brown added. “That’s one of the things that we are really good at, is connecting the dots for people—being a conduit for whatever you need to pursue your dreams.”
Don’t miss out on the full conversation. Watch this episode of Mompreneurs above.
Catch New Episodes Of Mompreneurs Every Week
Welcome to Season 4 of Mompreneurs—where we spotlight brilliant Black women who are building their businesses and raising their families with strength and style. Join host and New York Times bestselling author Nancy Redd as these inspiring mompreneurs share their stories and the lessons they’ve learned along the way. Catch new episodes of Mompreneurs every Monday on MadameNoire’s YouTube channel or listen to the podcast online on the Urban One Podcast Network.
RELATED: Kiki With Keke Palmer — The Multihyphenate Motha’s 6 Most Iconic Moments