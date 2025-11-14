Close
Celebrity

Cardi B Gives Birth To Fourth Child, Her First With Stefon Diggs

Cardi B Welcomes Her 4th Child, Her 1st With Stefon Diggs: ‘This Next Chapter Is Me Vs. Me!’

Published on November 14, 2025

Cardi B is officially a mother of four!

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four
Source: Elsa / Getty

The “Please Me” rapper took to Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 13, to announce that she has given birth her baby boy with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

This is Cardi’s first child with Diggs, but she is already a mother to three children with her estranged husband Offset: 7-year-old daughter, Kulture, 4-year-old son, Wave, and 1-year-old daughter, Blossom.

The former Love & Hip Hop star dropped the news in the caption of an Instagram video, which features her lip-synching to her song, “Hello.”

“My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons,” she began in her caption. “My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve. This next chapter is Me vs. Me!”

The rapper continued: “It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I’ve learned i’ve healed, and im loving the woman i’ve become! Thats what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than ever.”

Following Cardi’s post, TMZ revealed that Cardi gave birth to her baby boy last week. Their sources also said the New England Patriots receiver was with her when their child arrived.

Diggs revealed the sex of their child earlier this month, talking about how excited he was to do all of the typical father-son activities with his little one.

“It’s a boy. That’s enough for me,” he told People a couple weeks ago. “I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around.”

Congrats to the happy couple on the new addition!

