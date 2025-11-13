Close
The Wait Is Over: 'Listen to Black Women' Returns For Season 6

The Girls Are Back! ‘Listen to Black Women’ Returns for Season 6 With More Lessons, Laughter & Love

Mark your calendars—'Listen to Black Women' returns November 20 for a brand new season. Catch every new episode right here on MadameNoire.com.

Published on November 13, 2025

Let’s talk about it! Season 6 of Listen to Black Women is officially here—and trust, you’ll want to tune in. Each week, hosts Lore’l and Jessie Woo return to set for honest, unfiltered discussions that center the brilliance, resilience, and lived experiences of Black women. From hot-button issues to heart-to-hearts, they’re joined by an exciting lineup of guests who bring truth, laughter, and perspective to every episode.

With the first episode dropping November 20, Listen to Black Women is back for a brand-new season of dynamic, thought-provoking dialogue, diving deep into life, love, culture, and community—all through an unapologetically Black lens. As the pillars of our communities and the heartbeat of culture, Black women deserve spaces that celebrate and amplify their voices. That’s exactly what this season delivers: bold, insightful conversations that reflect the depth and diversity of Black womanhood today.

Expect real talk on politics and activism, health and healing, marriage and motherhood, and even sports—because no topic is off the table. This season doesn’t shy away from tough subjects. They tackle health matters too, with powerful episodes breaking down myths and championing self-advocacy in the doctor’s office. Whether they’re discussing hormonal health or the power of having a doula by your side, Listen to Black Women offers real-world wisdom on topics that deserve our undivided attention.

With guests like Stacey Abrams, voting rights activist and former Georgia State Representative, and LaTosha Brown, award-winning community organizer and political strategist, this season’s lineup promises depth, inspiration, and a whole lot of truth-telling. Each conversation holds space for the powerful range of Black women as they share their expertise and insight.

Listen to Black Women Election Special
Source: Group House Media / other

So pull up a seat and join the conversation. Tune in every Thursday for new episodes of Listen to Black Women on MadameNoire.com and all podcast streaming platforms.

Can’t wait to dive in? Watch Listen to Black Women: Election Special featuring Stacey Abrams and LaTosha Brown here. Or catch up on past seasons on MadameNoire’s YouTube channel.

Tap in Thursdays for new episodes of Listen to Black Women

Season 6 of Listen to Black Women is officially here. This iOne Digital original series centers Black women as they explore life, love, culture, and community through candid, thought-provoking conversations—featuring guests who speak their truths and leave no topic off-limits. Catch new episodes every Thursday on MadameNoire.com.

Listen to Black Women on: Spotify | Apple | YouTube

