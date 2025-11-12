Move Over Kale: The Unexpected Bougie Green Veggie You’ll Want On Your Thanksgiving Table

Source: skynesher / Getty

If you’re looking to eat healthy this Thanksgiving, you might want to add a few of these powerful plants to your dishes. A 2014 study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) set out to identify which fruits and vegetables truly deserve the title of “powerhouse” when it comes to nutrition, and leafy green vegetables like watercress, Chinese cabbage, and chard topped the list for their incredible levels of nutrition for the body.

According to a press release, the study analyzed 47 foods in total, and 41 met the criteria for what researchers deemed as “powerhouse fruits and vegetables”(PFV). Nutrient density scores ranged from 10.47 to 122.68, with a median score of 32.23, according to the CDC’s classification system.

But get this, the highest-scoring foods were primarily cruciferous and green leafy vegetables, including watercress, Chinese cabbage, chard, collard greens, kale, arugula, beet greens, spinach, chicory, and leaf lettuce. Meanwhile, foods yellow or orange in hue, in the allium, citrus, and berry groups—such as carrots, tomatoes, oranges, and strawberries—tended to score lower but still offered meaningful nutritional benefits.

Watercress was the only food to receive a perfect score. Here’s what to make with it.

Notably, watercress was the only veggie to receive a perfect nutrient density score of 100, providing the full daily value of qualifying nutrients when consumed. So, what does watercress taste like you ask? According to Delish, this powerful plant that looks like a combination of kale and cabbage “has a pungent, peppery flavor—almost as if you crossed arugula with horseradish.” It’s also packed with tons of incredible vitamins necessary for optimal health.

“Watercress has a lot of health benefits,” shared Dr. Amy Lee, Head of Nutrition for Nucific, during an Oct. 27 interview with Delish. “It’s high in vitamin A and potassium, more so than your typical lettuce.” It also contains high levels of Vitamin C, too, making it a perfect choice for Thanksgiving this year. You can make it into a crispy side salad or wilt it down to include as a veggie in a good broth or soup this year.

Dr. Lee said she grew up eating watercress in stir-fry, which sounds so tasty, and great if you want to do something a little more untraditional this year for the holiday, but it’s important not to overcook this delicious plant, she advised.

“The longer you cook vegetables, the more the vitamins escape. It leeches into the cooking liquid, and you’re left with the vegetables and nothing else.”

And you’d better act fast. You might have trouble finding this powerful veggie in stores.

“It’s not super common,” Dr. Lee warned. “It can only be found at specialty markets and places like Whole Foods, not your typical Safeway.”

Chinese cabbage and chard are great options, too.

If you can’t get your hands on watercress, Chinese cabbage, and chard are also great options. With CDC nutrient density scores of 91.99 and 89.227, respectively, these plants are healthy and tasty, too. Chinese cabbage and chard are both nutrient-rich greens packed with vitamins A, C, and K, plus fiber, antioxidants, and minerals like calcium and iron that support immunity, bone health, and digestion.

For Thanksgiving, they can bring a fresh, vibrant twist to traditional dishes: think sautéed chard with garlic and lemon as a bright side, Chinese cabbage slaw with cranberries and nuts for crunch and color, or a hearty gratin combining both greens with cream and cheese. These vegetables not only add nutrition but also balance the richness of classic holiday fare with light, earthy flavor.

