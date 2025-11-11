Close
Meet Halo Braid: The Harvard-Born Hair-Braiding Robot

5,000 Years In The Making — Harvard Alum Yinka Ogunbiyi Is Disrupting The $42B Hair Industry With A Robot That Braids Hair

Halo Braid, a machine learning–powered braiding device by Harvard alumna Yinka Ogunbiyi, won Harvard Business School’s prestigious President’s Innovation Challenge.

Published on November 11, 2025

Halo Braid’s inventors Yinka Ogunbiyi and David Afolabi. Courtesy of Facebook
Halo Braid, an automated hair-braiding device that leverages machine learning to drastically speed up styling time for professionals, has won Harvard Business School’s prestigious President’s Innovation Challenge. The groundbreaking invention was created by Yinka Ogunbiyi, an African woman and Harvard alumna.

Ogunbiyi—who graduated from Harvard Business School and the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences in 2023—won $75,000 for her innovative device through the President’s Innovation Challenge, a startup competition organized by Harvard Innovation Labs under the Alumni & Affiliates Open Track program. The event allows students to showcase groundbreaking ideas with the potential to transform industries.

What does the Halo Braid device do?

Developed by Ogunbiyi and her business partner, David Afolabi, the Halo Braid robot aims to revolutionize the centuries-old art of braiding, making it faster, more efficient, and more affordable for both stylists and clients.

Yinka Ogunbiyi, Hair Braiding, Halo Braid, Harvard Business School, President's Innovation Challenge
Source: AzmanL / Getty

The patent-pending hair-braiding robot assists stylists by completing the braids they start, “finishing each plait” with a “gentle, no-pull approach,” the pair state on their website.

 “Think of us as your braiding assistant, taking on the braid down so you can focus on growing your business, delighting your clients, and your creativity.”

This innovation dramatically cuts styling time—saving hours—and allows both braiders and clients to spend less time in the salon while still achieving the desired protective style.

Yinka Ogunbiyi’s pitch was impressive.

Notably, Ogunbiyi’s pitch resonated with audiences by highlighting the challenges faced by traditional hair-braiders and clients today. The tech revolutionary spoke about the long hours and expensive rates that are plaguing both stylists and clients.

“Imagine if every time you got your hair cut, it took six hours, cost $200 to $300, and gave your hair stylist arthritis at age 29? This is what it’s like to get your hair braided. And I know this first hand because I’ve worn braids all my life,” Ogunbiyi told the audience during her presentation.

“Hair braiding is now the most popular hairstyle for 20 million Americans who experience this miserable process every eight weeks. And yet, braiding hasn’t seen innovation since braiding was invented 5,000 years ago. That’s why we’re building Halo Braid.”

Halo Braid was one of six 2025 finalists in the tight competition. Ogunbiyi plans to use the grand prize to open a hair salon in Boston to test various braiding styles before scaling up manufacturing later this year.

Congrats to Yinka Ogunbiyi!

MadameNoire

