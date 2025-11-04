Entertainment

Ashanti Throws Nelly a Star-Studded Birthday Party

On Baby! Ashanti Throws Nelly A Star-Studded Birthday Dinner After Wild ‘Hall-Mo-Ween’ Bash

Ashanti celebrated her hubby Nelly’s 51st birthday with a private, star-studded dinner at Lo Kee Atlanta after the rapper already had a star-studded “Hall-Mo-Ween” birthday bash! 

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nelly's Surprise Birthday Party Celebration

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Ashanti is that wife who goes all out for her man! The R&B icon celebrated her hubby Nelly’s 51st birthday with a private, star-studded dinner at Lo Kee Atlanta after the rapper already had a star-studded “Hall-Mo-Ween” birthday bash! 

According to Page Six, the “Foolish” singer rented out a private room at the trendy Asian fusion restaurant on Saturday night (Nov. 1) for a guest list of about 50 of the couple’s closest friends and family. Industry heavyweights like Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow pulled up to celebrate the “Hot in Herre” hitmaker, who was reportedly “so happy, baby” during the entire evening.

The lovebirds secretly tied the knot back in December 2023. They arrived fashionably late around 10:30 p.m. and stayed well past midnight. Dinner included a decadent spread of Beijing chicken, rock shrimp tempura, chicken satay, and salt-and-pepper prawns. Dessert was, of course, a birthday cake fit for hip-hop royalty, followed by Ashanti serenading her man with a heartfelt “Happy Birthday” performance. Guests even tuned in to Game 7 of the World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the win, making it a night of double celebration.

RELATED CONTENT: Ashanti Doesn’t Owe You A Snatched Postpartum Body — The Cruel Obsession With Women’s ‘Bounce-Back’ Bodies [Op-Ed]

The intimate dinner came just days after Nelly’s first turn-up of the week: a West Coast-themed Hall-Mo-Ween birthday bash that had Atlanta buzzing. Viral clips from the night were shared across social media, where fans can see the rapper getting hyped as Bone Crusher performed his early-2000s classic “Never Scared” and of Ashanti singing to her man.

Guests came dressed in full throwback fits for the nostalgic affair. Another video from ATL influencer @kiwithebeauty captured the energy as ATL’s elite turned out to show love to one of the city’s favorite adopted sons.

Between the nostalgia-filled party and Ashanti’s luxe dinner, it’s clear the “Body On Me” couple is in their happily-ever-after era. After rekindling their romance nearly a decade after their split and welcoming their son Kareem in July 2024, the two continue to show fans that love, timing, and a little bit of Y2K magic never miss.

Keep scrolling for all the photos and exclusive moments from Nelly’s birthday weekend blowout below:

1. Bone Crusher At Nelly’s Surprise Birthday Celebration

Bone Crusher performed his early-2000s classic “Never Scared.”

2. Nelly’s Surprise Birthday Party Celebration

Nelly's Surprise Birthday Party Celebration 

Source: Getty

Nelly and Ashanti arrive at Nelly’s Surprise Birthday Party Celebration.

3. Nelly & Ashanti So Cute

Nelly's Surprise Birthday Party Celebration 

Source: Getty

He’s “happy, baby.”

4. Birthday Boy

Nelly's Surprise Birthday Party Celebration 

Source: Getty

A celebration fit for a Scorpio.

5. So In Love

Nelly's Surprise Birthday Party Celebration 

Source: Getty

These two are TOO cute! We love to see it.

6. Nelly’s West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party

Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party 

Source: Getty

Nelly and Ashanti attend Nelly’s West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party on October 31, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

7. All Smiles

Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party 

Source: Getty

The celebration never ends.

8. They TTU

Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party 

Source: Getty

Surrounded by friends.

9. Good West Coast Fits

Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party 

Source: Getty

These two committed and understood the assignment.

10. A Star-Studded Celebration

Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party 

Source: Getty

Ashanti, Nelly, Jermaine Dupri, Big Tigger, and Alicia attend Nelly’s West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party.

11. How Could You Not Love Them?

Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party 

Source: Getty

They’re so so in love.

12. Happy New Year, Nelly!

Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party 

Source: Getty

That’s how you celebrate. 

RELATED CONTENT: ASTRO NOIRE—Fated Or Fabricated? What Astrology Says About Nelly & Ashanti’s Rekindled Romance

Related Tags

Ashanti and Nelly Birthday Bash birthday celebration birthday parties birthdays nelly
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Atlanta Falcons v New England Patriots

WAG Material: Cardi B Sweetly Supports Boyfriend Stefon Diggs From A Luxury Suite At The Patriots Game

Bossip

Cardi B Turned Game Day Into A High-Fashion Moment Thanks To Bottega

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Bhad Bhabie Attends Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks

Bhad Bhabie's Befuddling Brown Halloween Costume Reignites 'Blackfishing' Backlash, Angela White Defends Her Mystifyingly Melanated Homegirl

Bossip
Opening Of The International Day Of The Dead Festival In Mexico

Dia De Los Muertos Pays Respect To The Dead With Ornate Makeup

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Sephora Birmingham VIP Launch Party
15 Items

Attention Beauty Lovers! Sephora’s Biggest Sale Of The Year Is On — 15 Things To Buy Now!

Mara S. Campo's Go-To Beauty Secrets Every Black Woman Should Know
4 Items

Emmy Award–Winning Journalist Mara Porter’s Viral ‘Eye Wig’ Invention Is Proof That God And Glam Go Hand In Hand [Exclusive]

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival

Nia Long Is That Girl — Again! The 54-Year-Old Icon Becomes Estée Lauder’s New Face

Woman applying skincare routine while smiling in a bright, fresh bathroom with white decor
10 Items

10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell

Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close