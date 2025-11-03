Inside Bevy Smith’s ‘Dining With Bevy: Life With Vision’ Brunch — An Afternoon of Power, Purpose, And Sisterhood [Exclusive]

Source: Dining With Bevy: Life With Vision / Shannon Dawson

A spirit of fellowship and community filled the room as 44 guests of all ages—both men and women—came together to break bread for another inspiring edition of Dining With Bevy: Life With Vision, hosted by the fabulous Bevy Smith, on Oct. 25. The incredible brunch also featured a powerful fireside chat with Smith’s former mentee, Tai Beauchamp, a globally recognized transformational wellness advocate, TV host, and entrepreneur.

Held at Red Rooster, in Smith’s beloved stomping grounds of Harlem, the annual brunch gathering was nothing short of extraordinary. Guests were welcomed with elegant mocktails before being divided into small groups, an intentional move to help everyone mingle and step outside their comfort zones, the very ingredients needed to cultivate a true life with vision.

Source: Dining With Bevy: Life With Vision / Shannon Dawson

“This is a workshop. Yes, we’re going to have a beautiful three-course meal, yes, we’re going to laugh, yes, we’re going to hear from the fabulous Tai Beauchamp, but ultimately we’re in the room to do the work for ourselves, on ourselves,” Bevy said before letting attendees into the dining room.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Over a decadent, Southern-inspired three-course meal featuring delicacies like hot honey fried chicken, a fresh salad and buttery catfish with smoked black-eyed peas, along with crispy brussels sprouts, Smith guided guests through the sturdy blueprint she created nearly a decade ago, one that helped her step out on faith and leave her role as Senior Director of Fashion and Beauty Advertising at Vibe magazine to pursue her dreams of becoming a TV and radio personality, author, and actress.

RELATED CONTENT: ​​Bevy Smith Reveals The Secrets To Her Success

At 58, Bevy Smith Is Still Dreaming Big — And Inviting You To The Table With ‘Dining With Bevy: Life With Vision’ [Exclusive]

Source: Dining With Bevy: Life With Vision / Shannon Dawson

She reflected on the three questions that transformed her life: “Who am I at my core? How am I being perceived? How would I like to be perceived?”

That last question proved to be the hardest. Years in the fashion industry had given Smith what many perceived as a tough or “cold” exterior—what she once described as “bitchy Bevy” during her legendary Ted Talk in 2022. But that wasn’t the legacy she wanted to leave. That perception, she realized, was keeping her from forming authentic personal and professional connections.

“I had 10 assistants in five years at Vibe magazine. You think that’s okay?” she revealed, noting that some even left in tears.

Source: Dining With Bevy: Life With Vision / Shannon Dawson

Hearing that kind of feedback in real time became a turning point. It allowed Bevy Smith to repair the friction she once caused in her relationships, reinforcing her belief that self-awareness is the foundation for growth, the fruit needed for planting powerful seeds for change within.

Don’t let fear get in the way of living a life with vision.

Fear also took center stage later in the brunch, during Tai Beauchamp’s eye-opening fireside chat celebrating two decades of entrepreneurship and media excellence. In 2000, Beauchamp began her career at O, The Oprah Magazine as a fashion and beauty assistant before being promoted to associate beauty editor, according to The History Makers. By 2003, Essence Magazine tapped her to serve as beauty editor for several prototypes that evolved into Suede magazine. A year later, she made history as the youngest and first African American beauty and fitness director at Seventeen magazine, before launching her wellness community Morning Mindset with Tai in 2020.

Source: Dining With Bevy: Life With Vision / Shannon Dawson

Along the way, she “experienced macro aggressions” that could have easily derailed her path, but Beauchamp knew she had a deeper purpose to fulfill. She didn’t need to “have it all figured out”; she trusted that despite the bumps, her path would clear and make room for her to fully step into her gifts.

“Now, everyone tells us that we have to have it figured out. Yeah, I’m figuring it out as I go along,” Beauchamp admitted. “In my core, I’m a light bearer. I’m a light attractor. So, when there’s darkness, if I don’t choose to move it away from me, it will find its way away from me, and it will find its way because it’s not going to be able to take up space and reside.”

Take time for rest on the path to greatness.

Source: Dining With Bevy: Life With Vision / Shannon Dawson

Rest isn’t a reward; it’s a requirement for a full and balanced life. Tai Beauchamp reminded attendees to unplug from work when necessary. Despite her demanding schedule filled with interviews, speaking engagements, and media appearances, the wellness and media guru makes it a priority to carve out time on her calendar to recharge and focus on self-care.

“Everything is on my calendar. If you look at it, it says prayer time. It says go to bed. It says workout,” Beauchamp explained, during Dining With Bevy: Life With Vision. “You have to know your limits and honor them for yourself. I do believe that people are capable of respecting and honoring when you honor it in such a way, too.”

Source: Shannon Dawson / Shannon Dawson

At this stage in her life, Beauchamp is prioritizing slowing down and focusing on projects that create meaningful impact.

“I want to do a lot less. I want to be more impactful,” she said. “I also feel like God has given me a gift to connect with people. As Bevy said, what I realized when I left Seventeen, when I was 26 years old, I realized I could do that in Newark the same way I could do on TV. So many of us are chasing the thing to look a certain way, but the gift is waiting to be used in any way. God will use the carpenter the same way he will use the producer—I’m attached to the calling. I like doing things more intentionally and with more impact.”

Source: Dining With Bevy: Life With Vision / Shannon Dawson

Smith and Beauchamp’s uplifting fireside chat was the perfect finale to an afternoon of reflection and connection. Before closing, Smith invited guests to write heartfelt letters to themselves, filled with words of encouragement, accountability, and intention. Each letter would be mailed back in three months, serving as a personal reminder to stay the course, celebrate progress, and continue walking boldly on the path to greatness.

Dining With Bevy: Life With Vision was truly a soul-recharging experience, an afternoon of purpose, empowerment, and community. MadameNoire was honored to be in the room to witness such an inspiring celebration of vision and growth.

RELATED CONTENT: Bevy Smith Calls Out The Boringness And Lack Of Representation At This Year’s Met Gala: ‘Why No American Black Designers?’