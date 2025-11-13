Brandon Blackwood Celebrates 10th Anniversary [Exclusive]
‘Fashion Should Represent Authenticity’ — Brandon Blackwood Celebrates 10 Years Of Defining Affordable Luxury [Exclusive]
Known for his distinctive handbags, bold accessories and signature BB logo, Brandon Blackwood has blossomed into a household name within the past decade – notably for the viral “end systemic racism” tote. The luxurious fashion line has been worn by Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, and Serena Williams. On top of that, Blackwood’s custom look for Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour was iconic! And most recently, he styled former Love Island contestant and social media star Olandria Carthen for the CFDAs.
RELATED CONTENT: 10 Show-Stopping Black Designers To Look Out For At February’s New York Fashion Week 2025
Brandon Blackwood hosts a 10th anniversary party in New York.
Rooted in both style and accessibility, Blackwood’s designs are beloved in the affordable luxury world. The contemporary fashion lane, also called “affordable luxe,” is popularized by aspirational Millennial and Gen Z shoppers today. Recently, Blackwood commemorated his brand’s 10-year anniversary with a chic party at Paradise Club in New York. Friends, creatives and supporters celebrated the milestone, including Mya Da Don, Lola Brooke and Ty Hunter.
“What began as a one-person dream has grown into something far greater than we could have imagined,” Blackwood wrote on Instagram. “A community, a family, and a movement built on creativity, resilience, and love. We’ve stayed independent, grounded in the belief that fashion should represent authenticity and possibility and it’s our community, our ‘cousins,’ and our small-but-mighty team who’ve made that possible.”
Blackwood spoke exclusively to MadameNoire ahead of the fashion brand’s anniversary. The moderate luxury designer shared the deets on style evolution, dream collaborations, 2025 fashion trends and what’s next for Brandon Blackwood New York.
The key to “authentic and aspirational” affordable luxury.
MadameNoire: Looking back over the past 10 years, how would you define the Brandon Blackwood New York brand?
Brandon Blackwood: “It’s really been about building a brand that feels authentic, aspirational, but still accessible. BB New York is rooted in culture, representation, and creating pieces that make people feel seen, while still being fun and fashion-forward.”
MadameNoire: What’s the key to sustaining relevance in the affordable luxury space?
Brandon Blackwood: “Staying tapped into culture and listening to the community. Affordable luxury has to feel special, so it’s about design that feels current and fresh, but still timeless enough to last beyond a moment.”
Brandon Blackwood’s dream client?
MadameNoire: Who has been your favorite client or collaboration thus far? Do you have a dream client?
Brandon Blackwood: “I’ve loved every collab, but seeing people I grew up admiring carry my bags will always feel surreal. Dream client? Honestly, someone unexpected…Like a collab with Solange or Zendaya stepping out in a piece straight from the studio.”
MadameNoire: You recently mentioned aspirations for a brick-and-mortar store. What would the vision of that be?
Brandon Blackwood: “I want it to feel like stepping into the BB world. Part retail, part gallery, part community space. A place where people can shop but also connect with the lifestyle and energy behind the brand.”
MadameNoire: In your opinion, what are the fashion ins and outs of 2025?
Brandon Blackwood: Ins: bold accessories, statement outerwear, and anything wavy or sculptural. Outs: fast trends, neon colors, and over-styled quiet luxury. I feel like we’re moving back into personality.
RELATED CONTENT: God Created Black People, Black People Created Style; Here’s The Proof