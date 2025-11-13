Close
Style & Fashion

Brandon Blackwood Celebrates 10th Anniversary [Exclusive]

‘Fashion Should Represent Authenticity’ — Brandon Blackwood Celebrates 10 Years Of Defining Affordable Luxury [Exclusive]

The New York designer reflects on a decade since launching the beloved brand.

Published on November 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Brandon Blackwood
Brandon Blackwood / Photo credit: Nico Daniels

Known for his distinctive handbags, bold accessories and signature BB logo, Brandon Blackwood has blossomed into a household name within the past decade – notably for the viral “end systemic racism” tote. The luxurious fashion line has been worn by Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, and Serena Williams.  On top of that, Blackwood’s custom look for Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour was iconic!  And most recently, he styled former Love Island contestant and social media star Olandria Carthen for the CFDAs

RELATED CONTENT: 10 Show-Stopping Black Designers To Look Out For At February’s New York Fashion Week 2025

Brandon Blackwood hosts a 10th anniversary party in New York.

Rooted in both style and accessibility, Blackwood’s designs are beloved in the affordable luxury world. The contemporary fashion lane, also called “affordable luxe,” is popularized by aspirational Millennial and Gen Z shoppers today.  Recently, Blackwood commemorated his brand’s 10-year anniversary with a chic party at Paradise Club in New York. Friends, creatives and supporters celebrated the milestone, including Mya Da Don, Lola Brooke and Ty Hunter.

“What began as a one-person dream has grown into something far greater than we could have imagined,” Blackwood wrote on Instagram. “A community, a family, and a movement built on creativity, resilience, and love. We’ve stayed independent, grounded in the belief that fashion should represent authenticity and possibility and it’s our community, our ‘cousins,’ and our small-but-mighty team who’ve made that possible.”

Blackwood spoke exclusively to MadameNoire ahead of the fashion brand’s anniversary. The moderate luxury designer shared the deets on style evolution, dream collaborations, 2025 fashion trends and what’s next for Brandon Blackwood New York.

The key to “authentic and aspirational” affordable luxury.

MadameNoire: Looking back over the past 10 years, how would you define the Brandon Blackwood New York brand?

Brandon Blackwood purse
Brandon Blackwood “Nia” wax denim crossbody bag (Source: Taryn Segal / Taryn Segal/Brandon Blackwood PR)

Brandon Blackwood: “It’s really been about building a brand that feels authentic, aspirational, but still accessible. BB New York is rooted in culture, representation, and creating pieces that make people feel seen, while still being fun and fashion-forward.”

MadameNoire: What’s the key to sustaining relevance in the affordable luxury space?

Brandon Blackwood: “Staying tapped into culture and listening to the community. Affordable luxury has to feel special, so it’s about design that feels current and fresh, but still timeless enough to last beyond a moment.”

Brandon Blackwood’s dream client?

MadameNoire: Who has been your favorite client or collaboration thus far? Do you have a dream client?

Brandon Blackwood: “I’ve loved every collab, but seeing people I grew up admiring carry my bags will always feel surreal. Dream client? Honestly, someone unexpected…Like a collab with Solange or Zendaya stepping out in a piece straight from the studio.”

Brandon Blackwood denim shoes
Brandon Blackwood “Eva Sandal” in blue denim (Source: Taryn Segal / Taryn Segal/ Brandon Blackwood PR)

MadameNoire: You recently mentioned aspirations for a brick-and-mortar store. What would the vision of that be?

Brandon Blackwood: “I want it to feel like stepping into the BB world. Part retail, part gallery, part community space. A place where people can shop but also connect with the lifestyle and energy behind the brand.”

MadameNoire: In your opinion, what are the fashion ins and outs of 2025? 

Brandon Blackwood: Ins: bold accessories, statement outerwear, and anything wavy or sculptural. Outs: fast trends, neon colors, and over-styled quiet luxury. I feel like we’re moving back into personality.

RELATED CONTENT: God Created Black People, Black People Created Style; Here’s The Proof

Related Tags

Beyoncé Brandon Blackwood New York Olandria Carthen Renaissance Tour Zendaya
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2025

Olandria Carthen Brings High Fashion Drama On The Cover Of 'Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam'

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox

50 Cent Responds To Vivica A. Fox Telling Other Women Not To Date Him: 'Damn It’s Been 22 Years'

Bossip
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Inside

15 Athlete-Celebrity Couples Whose Relationships Are Entire Plotlines

Bossip
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 14, 2025

Kysre Gondrezick Sizzles In Seductive Playboy Spread

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Woman in dressing gown and hair bonnet

Why Do Black People Wear Bonnets?

Sephora Birmingham VIP Launch Party
15 Items

Attention Beauty Lovers! Sephora’s Biggest Sale Of The Year Is On — 15 Things To Buy Now!

Mara S. Campo's Go-To Beauty Secrets Every Black Woman Should Know
4 Items

Emmy Award–Winning Journalist Mara Porter’s Viral ‘Eye Wig’ Invention Is Proof That God And Glam Go Hand In Hand [Exclusive]

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival

Nia Long Is That Girl — Again! The 54-Year-Old Icon Becomes Estée Lauder’s New Face

Woman applying skincare routine while smiling in a bright, fresh bathroom with white decor
10 Items

10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell

Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close