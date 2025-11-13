‘Fashion Should Represent Authenticity’ — Brandon Blackwood Celebrates 10 Years Of Defining Affordable Luxury [Exclusive]

The key to “authentic and aspirational” affordable luxury. MadameNoire: Looking back over the past 10 years, how would you define the Brandon Blackwood New York brand? Brandon Blackwood “Nia” wax denim crossbody bag (Source: Taryn Segal / Taryn Segal/Brandon Blackwood PR) Brandon Blackwood: “It’s really been about building a brand that feels authentic, aspirational, but still accessible. BB New York is rooted in culture, representation, and creating pieces that make people feel seen, while still being fun and fashion-forward.” MadameNoire: What’s the key to sustaining relevance in the affordable luxury space? Brandon Blackwood: “Staying tapped into culture and listening to the community. Affordable luxury has to feel special, so it’s about design that feels current and fresh, but still timeless enough to last beyond a moment.”

Brandon Blackwood's dream client? MadameNoire: Who has been your favorite client or collaboration thus far? Do you have a dream client? Brandon Blackwood: "I've loved every collab, but seeing people I grew up admiring carry my bags will always feel surreal. Dream client? Honestly, someone unexpected…Like a collab with Solange or Zendaya stepping out in a piece straight from the studio." Brandon Blackwood "Eva Sandal" in blue denim (Source: Taryn Segal / Taryn Segal/ Brandon Blackwood PR) MadameNoire: You recently mentioned aspirations for a brick-and-mortar store. What would the vision of that be? Brandon Blackwood: "I want it to feel like stepping into the BB world. Part retail, part gallery, part community space. A place where people can shop but also connect with the lifestyle and energy behind the brand." MadameNoire: In your opinion, what are the fashion ins and outs of 2025? Brandon Blackwood: Ins: bold accessories, statement outerwear, and anything wavy or sculptural. Outs: fast trends, neon colors, and over-styled quiet luxury. I feel like we're moving back into personality.