Entertainment

CNN’s Abby Phillip Breaks Silence On Awkward Cam'ron Interview

Cam’ron Had ‘Cheeks’ On The Brain??? CNN’s Abby Phillip Breaks Silence On Their Wildly Awkward Interview

CNN Newsnight Anchor Abby Phillip opened up about her extremely awkward interview with rapper/podcast host Cam’ron.

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Abby Phillip Opens Up About Viral Moment With Cam'ron
Getty Images / Abby Phillip / Cam’ron

CNN Newsnight Anchor Abby Phillip opened up about her extremely awkward interview with rapper/podcast host Cam’ron.

Phillip sat down as a guest on The Breakfast Club on Tuesday, October 28, to plug her new book, A Dream Deferred: Jesse Jackson and the Fight for Black Political Freedom, but the conversation shifted to her awkward exchange with the It Is What It Is host. 

She was asked about the interview in which she asked Cam’ron about the allegations Diddy was facing. 

RELATED CONTENT: Red Carpet Recap: Serena Williams, Simone Biles, & More Slay The 2025 Time 100 Gala

Instead of adding his opinion on the matter, Cam’ron plugged his sexual enhancement supplements, Pink Horsepower, and even took a sip of it before adding that he was going to get some “cheeks.”

“I knew that we needed to end the interview,” Phillip told the morning radio show hosts. “We were up against the end of the show, and we had to get to a certain time. I had to land that plane, and I did. And look, I mean, it was ridiculous, but as we know, that was the point.”

When Charlamagne jokingly asked about transcribers being confused by the “cheeks” remark, Phillip laughed it off, adding that the staff all wondered, “What just happened?”

Abby Phillip Knew From The Jump That A Quick Wrap From Cam’ron Was Necessary

Phillip then said she wouldn’t give the situation “much more oxygen,” revealing that it was Cam’ron’s team that had requested the Diddy question, despite Cam’ron’s response.

“All I will say is that we were told by his team that he wanted to talk about this, not the other way around,” Phillip revealed.

She also claims that the CNN team knew from the jump that an immediate wrap would be necessary.

“It was from the get-go,” Phillip said. “I’m not new to this. Like, I know from the beginning when somebody is not interested in being interviewed.”

Phillip also claims the Dipset founder was late to the interview, but it serves as a consolation prize; Cam did tell The Breakfast Club that his viral moment with CNN was his favorite interview.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Not The Flea Market Chanel!’ Yung Miami Takes Shots At Tyla Over Alleged Song Theft — And Fans Are Losing It

Related Tags

Abby Phillip Cam’ron Charlamagne Diddy The Breakfast Club

More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

The 2022 Afro Awards

Masika Kalysha Pens Emotional Tribute To Late Husband Jamar Champ, 'I Can’t Believe This Is Goodbye'

Bossip
Rah Ali Pens Open Letter To Nicki Minaj After Rumors Spread About Her Stealing From The Rapper--'I Can't Allow You To Destroy Me'

Rah Ali Pens Open Letter To Nicki Minaj After Rumors Spread About Her Stealing From The Rapper--'I Can't Allow You To Destroy Me'

Bossip
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Are Ye & Bianca Trying To Start A ‘Brand War’ With Kim Kardashian? Here’s What We Know

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
2025 #GLAAD Honors

2025 Halloween: See Celebrity Looks That Ate From Niecy Nash, Taraji P Henson, & More

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Mara S. Campo's Go-To Beauty Secrets Every Black Woman Should Know
4 Items

Emmy Award–Winning Journalist Mara Porter’s Viral ‘Eye Wig’ Invention Is Proof That God And Glam Go Hand In Hand [Exclusive]

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival

Nia Long Is That Girl — Again! The 54-Year-Old Icon Becomes Estée Lauder’s New Face

Woman applying skincare routine while smiling in a bright, fresh bathroom with white decor
10 Items

10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell

Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close