Fall Back, But Don’t Fall Off —How To Keep Daylight Saving Time From Wrecking Your Relationship

How To Keep Daylight Saving Time From Wreaking Relationships
On Nov. 2, the clocks will turn back one hour for Daylight Saving Time, granting us an extra hour of sleep. While that might sound delightful, this shift also means shorter days and darker evenings, a change that can take a surprising toll on both your health and relationships.
According to Harvard Health Publishing, research suggests that changing our clocks twice a year can come with several health consequences. That one-hour adjustment can throw off our circadian rhythms—the body’s natural 24-hour cycles that regulate appetite, mood, and sleep.
“That one-hour change may not seem like much, but it can wreak havoc on people’s mental and physical well-being in the short term,” says Dr. Charles Czeisler, professor of sleep medicine at Harvard Medical School’s Division of Sleep Medicine.
If you’re in a relationship, this seasonal transition may also bring emotional turbulence. Relationship expert Julian Bremner, Executive Partner at family law firm Rayden Solicitors, told Vice on Oct. 26, that Daylight Saving Time creates the perfect storm for couples as emotional shifts often arise from sleep disturbances, irritability, and lower energy. Add colder weather and more time spent indoors, and tensions can easily rise.
Fortunately, there are ways to ease the strain and stay connected during the darker months.
1. Recognize and Discuss Changes
If you notice your mood dipping or stress levels climbing after the time change, talk about it with your partner.
“The end of Daylight Saving Time can affect everyone differently,” says Bremner. “Less sunlight can lower mood and disrupt sleep, making small disagreements feel bigger. Because of this, it’s important to talk openly about how you’re feeling with your partner.”
2. Prioritize Rest and Routine
Many people find themselves craving extra sleep once the days grow shorter, and that’s perfectly normal.
“When the clocks change, sleep patterns can easily slip,” Julian Bremner says. “Fatigue often fuels irritability and conflict, so try to keep a consistent bedtime and carve out time to rest.”
3. Make Space for Connection
Keeping your relationship strong through the winter is all about intentional connection. Instead of letting irritability or exhaustion drive distance, make time for each other. Sometimes, the cure for winter blues is simply cozying up together by the fire or watching a good movie together in the comfort of your living room.
“With less time to enjoy outdoor activities in the daylight, it’s important to continue to foster connection and quality time,” Bremner explains. “Try doing this by planning low-pressure activities like watching a film or cooking together. Even small moments of shared downtime can help strengthen your bond and lift your mood during darker months.”
