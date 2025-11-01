Fall Back, But Don’t Fall Off —How To Keep Daylight Saving Time From Wrecking Your Relationship

Source: Grace Cary / Getty

On Nov. 2, the clocks will turn back one hour for Daylight Saving Time, granting us an extra hour of sleep. While that might sound delightful, this shift also means shorter days and darker evenings, a change that can take a surprising toll on both your health and relationships.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, research suggests that changing our clocks twice a year can come with several health consequences. That one-hour adjustment can throw off our circadian rhythms—the body’s natural 24-hour cycles that regulate appetite, mood, and sleep.

“That one-hour change may not seem like much, but it can wreak havoc on people’s mental and physical well-being in the short term,” says Dr. Charles Czeisler, professor of sleep medicine at Harvard Medical School’s Division of Sleep Medicine.

If you’re in a relationship, this seasonal transition may also bring emotional turbulence. Relationship expert Julian Bremner, Executive Partner at family law firm Rayden Solicitors, told Vice on Oct. 26, that Daylight Saving Time creates the perfect storm for couples as emotional shifts often arise from sleep disturbances, irritability, and lower energy. Add colder weather and more time spent indoors, and tensions can easily rise.

Fortunately, there are ways to ease the strain and stay connected during the darker months.