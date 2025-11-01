Relationships

How To Keep Daylight Saving Time From Wreaking Relationships

Fall Back, But Don’t Fall Off —How To Keep Daylight Saving Time From Wrecking Your Relationship

On Nov. 2, clocks fall back one hour for Daylight Saving Time, offering extra sleep but bringing shorter days and darker evenings that can affect your health and relationships.

Published on November 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

relationship, Julian Bremner, daylight savings time, health, clock
Source: Grace Cary / Getty

On Nov. 2, the clocks will turn back one hour for Daylight Saving Time, granting us an extra hour of sleep. While that might sound delightful, this shift also means shorter days and darker evenings, a change that can take a surprising toll on both your health and relationships.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, research suggests that changing our clocks twice a year can come with several health consequences. That one-hour adjustment can throw off our circadian rhythms—the body’s natural 24-hour cycles that regulate appetite, mood, and sleep.

“That one-hour change may not seem like much, but it can wreak havoc on people’s mental and physical well-being in the short term,” says Dr. Charles Czeisler, professor of sleep medicine at Harvard Medical School’s Division of Sleep Medicine.

RELATED CONTENT: 3 Things You Should Never Say To Someone Struggling With Depression

If you’re in a relationship, this seasonal transition may also bring emotional turbulence. Relationship expert Julian Bremner, Executive Partner at family law firm Rayden Solicitors, told Vice on Oct. 26, that Daylight Saving Time creates the perfect storm for couples as emotional shifts often arise from sleep disturbances, irritability, and lower energy. Add colder weather and more time spent indoors, and tensions can easily rise.

Fortunately, there are ways to ease the strain and stay connected during the darker months.

1. Recognize and Discuss Changes

relationship, Julian Bremner, daylight savings time, health, clock
Source: Dean Mitchell / Getty

If you notice your mood dipping or stress levels climbing after the time change, talk about it with your partner.

“The end of Daylight Saving Time can affect everyone differently,” says Bremner. “Less sunlight can lower mood and disrupt sleep, making small disagreements feel bigger. Because of this, it’s important to talk openly about how you’re feeling with your partner.”

2. Prioritize Rest and Routine

relationship, Julian Bremner, daylight savings time, health, clock
Source: andreswd / Getty

Many people find themselves craving extra sleep once the days grow shorter, and that’s perfectly normal.

“When the clocks change, sleep patterns can easily slip,” Julian Bremner says. “Fatigue often fuels irritability and conflict, so try to keep a consistent bedtime and carve out time to rest.”

3. Make Space for Connection

relationship, Julian Bremner, daylight savings time, health, clock
Source: Prostock-Studio / Getty

Keeping your relationship strong through the winter is all about intentional connection. Instead of letting irritability or exhaustion drive distance, make time for each other. Sometimes, the cure for winter blues is simply cozying up together by the fire or watching a good movie together in the comfort of your living room. 

“With less time to enjoy outdoor activities in the daylight, it’s important to continue to foster connection and quality time,” Bremner explains. “Try doing this by planning low-pressure activities like watching a film or cooking together. Even small moments of shared downtime can help strengthen your bond and lift your mood during darker months.”

RELATED CONTENT: Daylight Saving Time Is Coming — How To Deal If You Have Seasonal Affective Disorder

Related Tags

daylight saving time health Newsletter relationship time
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Opening Of The International Day Of The Dead Festival In Mexico

Dia De Los Muertos Pays Respect To The Dead With Ornate Makeup

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Sephora/ Kohl's

Sephora Savings Event: 15 Beauty Must-Haves We’re Adding to Our Carts

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
'Sherri Show' Halloween Takeover

Morning TV Hosts Jennifer Hudson, Tamron Hall & Sherri Shepherd Bring Halloween Hijinks To Daytime TV

Bossip
Grey Goose Vodka Celebrates the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards with Grey Goose Essences: Sound Sessions, Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 119

Bossip
Mara S. Campo's Go-To Beauty Secrets Every Black Woman Should Know
4 Items

Emmy Award–Winning Journalist Mara Porter’s Viral ‘Eye Wig’ Invention Is Proof That God And Glam Go Hand In Hand [Exclusive]

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival

Nia Long Is That Girl — Again! The 54-Year-Old Icon Becomes Estée Lauder’s New Face

Woman applying skincare routine while smiling in a bright, fresh bathroom with white decor
10 Items

10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell

Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close