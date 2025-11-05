Relationships

Should You Flirt At Work? Here's How To Do It The Right Way

Should You Flirt At Work? Here’s How To Do It The Right Way, According To Experts

Should you flirt with that cute co-worker? It’s tricky, especially if you’re climbing the corporate ladder. Experts Julia Stein and Marni Kinry say it all depends on how you handle it.

Published on November 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Flirting, work, relationship, Marni Kinrys, Julia Stein
Source: martin-dm / Getty

Should you flirt with that cute man or woman at work? The question can be a hard one to answer, especially if you both are looking to climb the corporate ladder without letting your cheeky feelings impact your work progress. If you’re worried your flirty behavior may be grounds for an HR meeting, it’s important to look at the way you’re going about it, according to relationship experts Julia Stein and Marni Kinrys. 

It’s okay to flirt, but keep it friendly and playful, Marni Kinrys stressed.

According to these romance gurus, flirting at the workplace is fine. In fact, Marni mentioned in her 2017 video, How To Flirt At Work And Rules For Dating Co-Workers, that it’s perfectly fine to show a little interest in your cubicle crush, as it may help to “liven up” your daily work space.

“Most people spend more than 70% of their lives at work. So why not liven up that space by adding some flirting into the mix?” she said. 

RELATED CONTENT: Is Your Partner Micro-Cheating? Here’s How To Spot The Signs

However, Marni stressed that there are levels of flirting, and in the workplace, your behavior should always remain “friendly, bantory, non-harassing, or oversexual.” She calls this dynamic “connection flirting,” which involves “teasing, being playful, sharing personal information” with strict “surface-level conversation.” She stressed that it’s important to “stay away from anything pertaining to a more sexual nature” when you’re playfully wooing your workplace crush. 

“The key thing that you want to remember is to stay away from being overly sexual, and if you do get sexual and that type of flirting is not welcomed, don’t continue to push it,” Marni Kinrys warned. “It’s a sign that it’s not welcomed and that it needs to stop immediately.”

Subtlety and professionalism are the key, according to Julia Stein.

Julia Stein, a Berlin-based sex consultant and relationship guru, echoed a similar sentiment during an interview with Vice published Oct. 26. She said you should always keep flirting subtle and professional at work. You can do this by playfully teasing your workplace crush with a smile or a small gesture, giving them room to respond naturally, but don’t push it.  

“Subtlety is your best friend,” Stein explained. “You’re showing interest, not performing a rom-com.” 

However, flirting at work is all about context, she noted. A casual comment over lunch might feel friendly, while the same remark in a meeting could come off as awkward. Pay attention to body language—are they tense? Checking their phone? That’s your cue to back off. And always remember to respect boundaries.

For example, if you’re flirting with a higher-up who is responsible for cutting your check or a supervisor who may have power over your next big promotion, Stein says you may want to lay off the flirting.

“No one should feel pressured to respond positively because of a power imbalance,” Stein stressed. Attraction doesn’t override professionalism.

Workplace romances are more common than you think.
Flirting, work, relationship, Marni Kinrys, Julia Stein
Source: VioletaStoimenova / Getty

With that in mind, flirting—when done appropriately—can sometimes lead to genuine romance in the workplace. A study released on Sept. 15 by Zety found that office relationships are more common than many might think. Out of 1,000 U.S. employees surveyed, 79% admitted to having a long-term workplace romance, and 15% said they’ve had more than one. Nearly half (46%) said their most recent partner at work was a colleague or teammate, while 41% revealed their relationship was with a supervisor or manager.

The study also uncovered how often professional boundaries blur: 91% of respondents admitted to using flirting or charm to advance their careers or gain favoritism, and 69% said they had received inappropriate perks from workplace relationships. Among those who had romantic encounters with colleagues during work-related events or parties, 59% said it was a one-time thing, while 34% reported that it evolved into a more serious relationship. Interestingly, employees were nearly three times more likely to view serious relationships between superiors and subordinates (54%) as acceptable compared to one-night stands (18%). 

So if you’re thinking about flirting with that office hottie, go for it, but keep it subtle, professional, and respectful. Setting boundaries is key to keeping both you and your cubicle cutie out of trouble.

RELATED CONTENT: Thinking Of Flirting At The Gym? Here’s What To Do — And What Not To Do

Related Tags

flirting at work Newsletter relationship work

More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B

Congratulations...It's A BOY! Proud Papa Stefon Diggs Announces The Sex Of His First Baby With Cardi B: 'It's Supposed To Happen Real Soon'

Bossip

Red Carpet Gallery: Stars Served Monochrome Magic At The 2025 CFDA Awards

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Nelly's West Coast Style Halloween Birthday Party

Gin & Jheri Curl Juice: Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Halloween Weekend 2025

Bossip
Cash Money Records 4th Annual Pre-GRAMMY Awards Party

Pilar Sanders’ Legacy: How She Raised Stars & Built Her Own Legacy

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Sephora Birmingham VIP Launch Party
15 Items

Attention Beauty Lovers! Sephora’s Biggest Sale Of The Year Is On — 15 Things To Buy Now!

Mara S. Campo's Go-To Beauty Secrets Every Black Woman Should Know
4 Items

Emmy Award–Winning Journalist Mara Porter’s Viral ‘Eye Wig’ Invention Is Proof That God And Glam Go Hand In Hand [Exclusive]

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival

Nia Long Is That Girl — Again! The 54-Year-Old Icon Becomes Estée Lauder’s New Face

Woman applying skincare routine while smiling in a bright, fresh bathroom with white decor
10 Items

10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell

Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close