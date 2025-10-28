Lifestyle

5 Halloween-Themed Sex Toys That Will Give You Chills

No Tricks, Just Treats! 5 Halloween-Themed Sex Toys That Will Send Chills Down Your Spine

Halloween isn’t just for costumes and candy; it’s the perfect time to indulge your dark desires. Solo or with a spooky partner, these five toys promise more thrills than any haunted house.

Published on October 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Composite photo collage of smile american girl devil horns hold bdsm whip happy halloween nameplate spider isolated on painted background
Source: Deagreez / Getty

Halloween isn’t just about costumes, candy, and creepy decor; it’s also the perfect time to indulge your dark desires. While studies say the spooky season can make some of us feel a little lonely, there’s no reason you can’t turn that eerie energy into something sinfully satisfying. Whether you’ve got a freaky friend coming over or you’re flying solo this Halloween, these toys promise more thrills than any haunted house.

Here are five sex toys to try out this spooky season.

Pumpkin head ball gag and whip
Source: MikeyGen73 / Getty

RELATED CONTENT: Boo’d Up & Bad: 8 Sexxy Halloween Couple Costumes That Scream Chemistry And Confidence


1. The Slasher’s Sting

Halloween, Sex, Toys, Twisted Fantasies, LoveHoney
Source: Halloween Sex Toys / Twisted Fantasies

Meet Twisted Fantasies Slasher’s Sting, the spanking paddle that’s pure slasher-flick chic. Shaped with a ghostly grin, this smooth silicone paddle brings cinematic suspense straight to your bedroom. Forget knife play, this safe, flexible silicone slapper gives you full control over the climax of your scene. The ergonomic handle is strong with a firm grip, keeping you in charge while you live out your naughty desires.

Slip it into your Halloween costume lineup and prepare for a thrilling sequel.

2. The Sea Stallion

Halloween, Sex, Toys, Twisted Fantasies, LoveHoney
Source: Halloween Sex Toys / Adam & Eve


For those who crave something mythically monstrous, Adam & Eve’s The Sea Stallion is your ticket to deep-sea ecstasy. With 8 inches of aquatic allure, ribbed scales, and a sleek, dripping shaft, it’s straight out of a steamy Lovecraft dream.

Choose from three speeds and seven pulsating patterns that’ll make even the bravest sailor blush. Waterproof, suction-ready, and dangerously powerful, this beast might just make you believe in sea monsters again.

3. Lovehoney’s Glow-in-the-Dark Massager

Halloween, Sex, Toys, Twisted Fantasies, LoveHoney
Source: Halloween Sex Toys / Lovehoney

Ready to light up the night? Lovehoney’s Glow-In-The-Dark Deluxe Mini Massage vibrator is like a magic spell for your body. This mighty sex toy has seven patterns, 10 intensity levels, and enough power to send chills and thrills down your body. Perfect for solo sessions under the harvest moon or as the glowing centerpiece of your couple’s costume.

4. The Witch’s Broom Grinder

Halloween, Sex, Toys, Twisted Fantasies, LoveHoney
Source: Halloween Sex Toys / Twisted Fantasies

Every witch needs her broom, and this one’s built for a different kind of takeoff. Twisted Fantasies Witches Broom Grinder Sex Toy is made for grinding, rubbing, and riding your way to pleasure. Designed for external stimulation, they feature bold ridges and imaginative shapes that make your cauldron bubble in all the right ways.

Attach it to a pillow, towel, or even your partner’s thigh, add a drop of lube, and get ready to ride into the moonlight. Crafted from silky, body-safe platinum silicone, it’s smooth, durable, and wickedly easy to clean.

5. The Penguin Vibrator 

Halloween, Sex, Toys, Twisted Fantasies, LoveHoney
Source: Halloween Sex Toys / Amazon

And if you want something a little more discreet and compact, go for The Satisfyer’s small but powerful Penguin Vibrator. With 11 intensity levels, delivering gentle to intense clitoral stimulation, you’re bound to tremble with pleasure all Halloween night thanks to this sex toy. The dapper suction vibrator also doubles as a costume accessory. Think Happy Feet, but with a very happy ending.

So whether you’re summoning spirits, role-playing your favorite horror movie, or just celebrating self-love in the shadows, these Halloween-themed toys promise goosebumps, giggles, and a few deliciously sinful screams. Don’t be afraid to get freaky with these steamy toys.

RELATED CONTENT: Spooky, Harmful Toxins May Be In Your Halloween Costume — Here’s What You Should Know

Related Tags

adult toys halloween newsetter sex sex toys
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

2025 Atlanta Funk Fest

R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out Following Atlanta Arrest, His Child's Mom Posts Photos Of Bruises & More Alleged Abuse Evidence

Bossip
SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Special Girls, Real Good Girls: A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Bossip
Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 - Runway / Show

Wakanda Takes Over The Runway: Angela Bassett, Teyana Taylor, & Jodie Turner-Smith Bring Afrofuturism To Vogue World

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
56th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Reception

'RHOP' Star Wendy Osefo Said What She Said, Calls Her Recent Arrest 'Illegal'

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Mara S. Campo's Go-To Beauty Secrets Every Black Woman Should Know
4 Items

Emmy Award–Winning Journalist Mara Porter’s Viral ‘Eye Wig’ Invention Is Proof That God And Glam Go Hand In Hand [Exclusive]

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival

Nia Long Is That Girl — Again! The 54-Year-Old Icon Becomes Estée Lauder’s New Face

Woman applying skincare routine while smiling in a bright, fresh bathroom with white decor
10 Items

10 Black-Owned Clean Beauty Brands To Love After Ami Colé’s Farewell

Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close