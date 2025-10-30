Holy Split! Naomi Raine And Chandler Moore Exit Maverick City Music Amid Shocking Lawsuit

Source: Press / Maverick City Music

Two high-profile members of Maverick City Music, an award-winning worship collective, have exited the group. Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine released statements on social media earlier this month announcing their departures. Previously, former Maverick City Music members Joe L. Barnes, Aaron Moses, and Dante Bowe left in 2022.

Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine announce Maverick City Music exit

Maverick City Music was founded in 2018 and has won five Grammy Awards. The group is known for chart-topping hits like “Jireh” and “Promises.”

“These last two years I’ve been locked in on what really matters…in my life and my career,” Moore explained via Instagram. “It’s been scary at times, but it’s also been full of fresh vision and real excitement about the future. With that, I’ve made the bittersweet decision to end my relationship with Maverick City Music.”

He added, “My dream hasn’t changed. I’m stepping into this next phase ready to share my story and make music that helps people feel a little more human, a little more understood, and a little less alone.” In addition to thanking Maverick City Music members and fans, Moore emphasized that the “transition isn’t easy,” referring to leaving the collective as “saying goodbye to your own kid.”

Similarly, Raine wrote on Instagram: “After a lot of prayer and consideration, I’ve decided that now is the best time to share that I am no longer a part of Maverick City Music.” She continued, “Being a part of Mav truly changed my life! What started as a group of folks singing in a shed has turned into something I could’ve never even imagined!”

Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine’s impact on Maverick City Music

Both artists expressed that they will continue to make music outside of the worship collective. Over the years, Moore and Raine have been widely recognized as the group’s lead vocalists. The two have also contributed to the collective’s popularity, as Black artists breaking barriers in Christian Contemporary Music. Maverick City Music’s style is defined as genre-blending with an emphasis on African-American gospel and contemporary hip hop/R&B, along with traditional hymns. Today, the group is known for its inclusive and diverse approach to worship music.

“You helped change a generation…,” rising gospel artist Isaiah Templeton commented on Moore’s exit announcement on Instagram. “There’s no maverick city without these two. They are the maverick and the city,” a fan expressed on a related viral news post. Musician Sammy Rigaud also started an open dialogue on Instagram asking fans what they think really went on behind the scenes. “…Something happened to where it got this bad,” Rigaud recently expressed to his following.

Chandler Moore sues Maverick City Music amid exit

As reported by USA Today, amid Moore abruptly leaving the group, a lawsuit was filed on Moore’s behalf on Oct. 1. The lawsuit accuses Maverick City Music’s business manager Norman Gyamfi of “taking advantage of a creative musical artist and violating the trust the artist placed in the manager.” Moore’s lawyers allege that Gyamfi misappropriated “millions of dollars” of royalties. Moore’s lawyers further allege that Gyamfi made business dealings that were not in the artist’s best interest.

Earlier this month, Maverick City Music co-founder and CEO Jonathan Jay released a statement, which was reshared by Gyamfi. In a social media post, also shared on the group’s official Instagram account, Jay writes: “To be clear: the claims being made against me, against Norman, and against our companies are categorically false.” He adds, “The mission of Maverick City is bigger than any one person.” What’s more, Maverick City Music co-founder Tony Brown has accused the collective of racketeering. According to Billboard, Brown claims he was forced into signing an unfavorable buyout deal.



