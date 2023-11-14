MadameNoire Featured Video

Gospel singer Bobbi Storm was almost kicked off a Delta flight for singing her new song “We Can’t Forget Him” out loud to passengers aboard. After discovering she was nominated for two Grammys, the burgeoning gospel crooner gave an impromptu performance of her new single.

In a video posted to Storm’s Instagram account Nov. 9, the Detroit native could be seen politely bickering with an annoyed flight attendant as she tried to inform travelers on the plane about her Grammy nominations.

“So, I just found out I am up for two Grammys, my very first time, you guys,” Storm said, eliciting a small applause from fellow passengers aboard the Delta flight.

Before the Grammy nominee could share a few details about her latest track, a Delta flight attendant abruptly asked the singer if she was “going to be quiet.”

“But they are enjoying it,” the “Lazy Love” artist said.

The pissed-off Delta flight attendant clapped back, “I’m not enjoying it. So, I’m asking you, can you be quiet?”

Storm continued to argue with the frustrated Delta employee. “I sing for the Lord,” she said. “I’m doing what the Lord is telling me to do.”

Eventually, the flight attendant warned, “If you’re not able to follow my instructions, you will not be able to take this flight.”

Instead of complying with the Delta employee’s request, the gospel star proceeded to sing “We Can’t Forget Him” at a low volume. Some passengers looked impressed as the beautiful star belted out her gospel tune. A few travelers flashed an irritated look as the Michigan native carried out her impromptu performance.

In the comments section, netizens of Instagram slammed Storm for being “inconsiderate” and “egotistical.”

“You think because you’re Grammy nominated that rules don’t apply to you and the plane is your stage? Work on that ego, sis,” wrote one user.

Another person commented, “This ain’t ministry. It’s narcissism. Forcing 200 people to listen to you sing whether they want to or not is in complete contradiction with Christ’s call for humility. There’s a time to be quiet and a time to speak. On a plane is a real good time to be quiet. ”

A third user penned, “Getting up to randomly walk through the aisles and sing for the plane without asking is most definitely a disturbance, not only to the FA but to the passengers. His annoyance is clear.”

As backlash began to spill underneath Storm’s video. The rising gospel star clarified that she had sung “on over 50 flights” and had never encountered an issue in the past.

The singer claimed that the plane was parked at the gate and preparing for takeoff when she decided to “take the opportunity to sing.”

“There were NO LAWS broken here,” she added.

In a follow-up video posted Nov. 12, Storm revealed that Delta contacted her to apologize for the flight attendant’s response. The gospel star clarified that she did not want the worker to be “reprimanded” for his behavior.

“I simply want us to keep in mind how to treat each other. There were no rules being broken,” the artist explained. “So, I just hope that if he watches this, he’s able to learn a valuable lesson about how to treat other people.”

Storm was a featured artist on Maverick City Music’s Grammy-nominated album The Maverick Way. The project was nominated for Best Gospel Album. The contemporary worship music collective is also nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song thanks to their hit song “God Problems.”

However, according to USA Today, Storm is not credited on the track.

What do you think? Was Bobbi Storm doing the most?

