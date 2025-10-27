Dr. Jackie Walters Warns Gen Z About The Dangerous Lie Spreading On Tik Tok About Birth Control

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Social media is overflowing with misinformation about birth control pills — and Dr. Jackie Walters, widely known as “America’s most beloved OB-GYN,” says it’s time to trust science over internet hearsay when it comes to protecting reproductive health.

In an interview with the New York Post on Oct. 9, the board-certified OB-GYN and star of Bravo’s Married to Medicine expressed concern for her younger patients, especially those from Gen Z, who are increasingly hesitant to use birth control due to what they’re seeing online.

“I’m seeing a trend among my younger patients, particularly Gen Z, of not using birth control because of misinformation they are seeing online,” the 67-year-old reality TV star told the New York Post.

Hormonal contraception — including pills, implants, injectables, and IUDs — remains the most commonly prescribed and well-studied form of birth control. The pill has been safely used for more than 60 years and is highly effective at preventing pregnancy, the Cleveland Clinic notes.

Although generally safe, like any medication, hormonal birth control can come with risks. A small percentage of people who take estrogen-containing pills may face a higher risk of rare complications such as deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, high blood pressure, or heart attack. However, these risks are uncommon and well understood by the medical community.

Despite this, social media influencers continue to stoke fear. One viral TikTok user, @TheWorkOutWitch, called birth control contraception “one of the most damaging things you can put in your body.” Other viral content has exaggerated the likelihood of side effects or spread unfounded claims, including the false idea that hormonal birth control can alter a woman’s sexual preferences.

Some internet personalities have even gone so far as to compare hormonal contraception to “this generation’s cigarettes,” pushing the narrative that it causes severe long-term health issues. These claims contradict decades of peer-reviewed scientific research, and it’s deterring some women from taking birth control medication.

Dr. Jackie Walters revealed one of the most common misconceptions she often hears about birth control on social media and in the doctor’s office.

A 2024 survey conducted by KFF found that 1 in 7 women aged 18 to 25 have either changed or considered changing their birth control method based on something they saw online.

“One of the most common misconceptions that I personally hear in my practice is that using birth control will make it difficult to get pregnant later,” said Walters, a partner of Organon Health. “But when you stop using hormonal birth control, your body typically returns to its natural state,” she explained.

In fact, studies show that about 80% of women who try to conceive after stopping hormonal birth control become pregnant within a year, a rate that mirrors the general population.

Fears about hormonal contraception being “toxic” or cancer-causing are also widespread. While it’s true that the pill may slightly raise the risk of breast cancer, Walters said that the overall risk remains low in young women and decreases after stopping the medication.

“It’s so important for women to have accurate, trusted information so they can make informed decisions about their reproductive health,” the OB-GYN specialist continued. “When I speak with them, I give them the facts and explain that each method is different, so it’s important to find what works best for them.”

Among younger patients who do choose hormonal birth control, Dr. Jackie Walters noted many prefer long-acting, reversible options like Nexplanon — an implant manufactured by Organon — especially for those who feel uncertain about the pill.

“Nexplanon goes in the arm, not the uterus, and it doesn’t require daily, weekly, or monthly dosing,” the doctor added. “It is over 99% effective … and provides up to three years of pregnancy prevention in women.”

