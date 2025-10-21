‘This Girl Just F—king Got Here’ — Tami Roman’s Remarks About Daughter’s Girlfriend Ignites LGBTQ+ Debate [Op-Ed]

(L-R) Lyric Anderson, Tami Roman, and Jazz Anderson attend BET+ “Haus of Vicious” S2 Los Angeles Premiere at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on September 17, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Uncomfortable as it was to watch, I appreciated the transparency shared between Tami Roman and her daughter, Jazz Anderson, on a recent episode of “The Burress Banter,” a new podcast from mother-daughter duo Kandi and Riley Burress.

And although the transparency was refreshing, it did leave me even more worried for all the Black children with any affiliation with the alphabet gang who struggle with receiving acceptance from their parents.

In the final thirty minutes of the interview, Kandi read a submitted question from a viewer, a young woman, seeking advice in the aftermath of her coming out as bisexual to her mother, who she says met the news with silence and changed the subject entirely.

Tami’s response started fine, explaining that the parent and the child each need to be ready to have that kind of conversation – cautioning that some parents need a little more time to process the information, noting, along with Jazz, that grace should be extended to parents even if they aren’t immediately supportive.

Yet it got more personal as Tami went on to share how she wasn’t immediately supportive of Jazz, who is bisexual. However, she argued it had more to do with her disliking the particular woman Jazz dated at the time – growing tired of playing therapist to them. Jazz agreed with her mom’s assessment about her involvement, though she noticeably quipped that her mom never likes anyone she’s dating.

Then came the revelation that Tami did not allow Jazz’s current girlfriend to attend her recent college graduation ceremony.

When Kandi pressed Tami on the exclusion, Tami answered honestly.

“There’s something called confirmation bias. And when people think like you, think or appear to be how you are, you’re more drawn to those types of people. So, my daughter is a heterosexual female. Confirmation bias allows me to accept whatever situation she’s presenting, versus not really understanding this moment. And so I got to take a step back and figure out how it works for me and how I can be comfortable in that moment because there’s something called mental health that we have to be concerned about, and I got to be concerned about mine Even though I’m trying to walk with her and love her, I still got to do what’s right for me as well.”

Kandi said, “OK, but you’re not graduating. She is.”

Tami continued, “I’m not going to make myself feel uncomfortable in any phase of my life. I am 55 years old. I’m not doing it. And what I say about this moment is this girl just f*cking got here.”

“I’ve been here your entire life. So, I don’t know if sharing this moment and me trying to adapt and make you comfortable in a situation I’m uncomfortable in, and acclimate to what you want to happen, and she not sharing this moment with her, and she not going to be here for a month. I don’t know. So, I’m not going to do it to myself. So, she cannot come, and I stand 10 toes down.”

Not to be pedantic, but this is not how confirmation bias works. Confirmation bias refers to seeking information that confirms existing beliefs—not, as Tami suggests, naturally gravitating toward people similar to yourself. This sounds more like a measured but roundabout way of saying they love their kid, but they’re not used to/with all that gay s**t – presumably the gender presentation of some of the women in question.

As for the notion that it’s not the same gender loving thing, it’s the person in particular — this is a new person, who may be relatively new to Jazz’s life, but based on her words, makes her quite happy, so what is the issue again? Especially when Tami also shares that she’s never had issues when her other daughter, the straight one, brought men she hadn’t been dating that long around.