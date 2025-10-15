Pop Culture

Would You Rock The SKIMS Faux Pubic Hair Thongs?

Would You Rock The SKIMS Faux Pubic Hair Thongs? Kim K’s Latest Drop Has The Internet Divided

Published on October 15, 2025

Nike SKIMS "Bodies At Work" Launch Celebration
Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

Kim Kardashian has taken her shapewear brand to a new level, and it is way below the belt. The mogul just launched her most shocking SKIMS product yet, the Faux Hair Micro String Thong. Read more about the latest from SKIMS inside.

According to People, the thong features “a mix of curly and straight faux hair in twelve different shade variations,” and retails for $32. The launch comes complete with a cheeky 1970s-inspired campaign parodying retro game shows, inviting fans to decide if “the carpet matches the drapes.”

The campaign, humorously titled The Ultimate Bush, has taken social media by storm since its reveal on Tuesday (Oct. 14). In the video, models show off their “downstairs décor” while jokingly competing in a throwback-style challenge. 

TMZ reports that the SKIMS thongs come in multiple “crotch couture” styles. From curly to straight, wild to tamed, these options give customers the freedom to choose their faux fur fantasy.

As expected, the internet is split. Some fans are clutching their pearls. In comparison, others are calling it pure marketing genius. One Instagram commenter wrote, “Who asked for this???” Another joked, “Is everything ok?”

Still, several fans praised the creativity behind the rollout, with one user calling it a “smart way to bring people to the site” and another labeling it “so camp, y’all don’t get it.”

Love it or hate it, Kardashian knows how to get people talking. As People notes, this isn’t her first viral moment. In July, SKIMS launched the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, sparking social media debate over whether it was a skincare innovation or an over-the-top indulgence. Each time, controversy seems to drive even more sales. The Faux Hair Thong is no exception. Many of the shades are already selling out or are on a waitlist.

For Kardashian, it’s all part of her brand’s evolution. In her 2023 TIME magazine cover story, she described SKIMS as “a very vulnerable” extension of herself, born from the need to create shapewear that matched her own skin tone. Now, she’s redefining confidence from every angle (bush included).

So, what do you think? Is Kim’s new SKIMS launch a bold embrace of body positivity, or just another viral stunt meant to break the internet? Either way, the bush is back, baby.

