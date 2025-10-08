Black Magic At Sea: The Wilson Brothers Bring Soul, Style And Spectacle To ‘Disney Hercules’

✕

In November, passengers aboard Disney’s Destiny Cruise Line are in for a treat when Disney Hercules makes its debut. This Broadway-style adaptation of the beloved animated film and musical brings the legendary tale to life like never before, with live performances directed by choreographer brother duo Kevin and Marcel Wilson. From high-fashion Mount Olympus costumes to state-of-the-art projections and a large-scale, multi-headed Hydra puppet, this show is a visual feast that will have viewers on the edge of their seats.

RELATED CONTENT: The Official Black Woman’s Guide To An Unforgettable Disney World Holiday

The Wilson brothers gave iOne Digital an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals, offering a glimpse into the passion and incredible detail going into the production. Marcel shared that while honoring the 1997 classic was important, they also wanted to breathe new life into the story with a “modern” twist on the Grecian tale.

“So, we have all the pillars in the show, but then we have these bridges that come in that are modern. They have these asterolites, these staircases that move. We wanted to give it more of an edgier feel, but still have the Grecian vibe behind it. And we’re so excited about that.”

Source: Photo courtesy of Disney Cruise Lines / Disney Hercules

“Disney Hercules” will pay homage to the animated film’s original soundtrack and debut a new song.

Disney Hercules stays true to the story and spirit of the film, but presents a fresh, contemporary retelling centered around its legendary soundtrack. Infused with soulful gospel and pop-inspired musical arrangements, along with jaw-dropping visuals by award-winning artist Michael Curry, the show celebrates iconic songs like “Go the Distance,” “Zero to Hero,” and “I Won’t Say I’m in Love.” Adding to the excitement is the stage debut of “Shooting Star,” a heartfelt ballad originally written for the movie by Alan Menken and David Zippel, now brought to life onstage for the first time.

Kevin expressed his enthusiasm for sharing their take on the story’s famed music.

“At the time, this was such a progressive moment for Disney to bring out the Muses and Disney music, and for us, that has been so special,” Kevin told iOne Digital. “We really wanted to pay homage to that, but also put our own twist on it. And the thing about it is, everyone connected with the music. That’s why I think that everyone’s going to connect with this show. We have stayed in the tone and in the realm of it, but it’s about the spirit of it that we all can connect to.”

Source: Photo courtesy of Disney Cruise Lines / Disney Hercules

Actor Corey Bradford is set to play Hercules in the production, and the Wilsons praised his versatility and stage presence. Marcel noted how Bradford’s passion has brought a dynamic energy to the role.

“Corey is absolutely brilliant. He’s doing aerial, he’s singing his face off, dancing, doing choreography. I mean, it’s like, what can’t he do?”

Kevin added, “And it’s great that this is his first opportunity, that he’s playing a lead. His name is on the marquee, you know? So, that’s really exciting for him. And also, what is so important is, not only does he have the talent, but he’s the right spirit. His spirit is so right. He’s so open. He gives us so much when it comes to creation. He truly is a star.”

Source: Photo courtesy of Disney Cruise Lines / Disney Hercules

Ultimately, the Wilson brothers hope audiences leave the show inspired, just like Hercules finds his light; they believe everyone has a spark within.

“We feel like you can see almost all of the characters in yourself. Hercules is a light, so we feel like there is a light in all of us,” Marcel added.

RELATED CONTENT: Discovering The Magic Of Disney Cruising With Yolanda Cade