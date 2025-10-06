Entertainment

'Zatima' Star Nzinga Imani Is Building A Blueprint For Curvy Black

Actress, Singer, Boss — How 'Zatima' Star Nzinga Imani Is Building A Blueprint For Curvy Black Women Everywhere

Maui BIgelow spoke to Nzinga Imani about her role on Tyler Perry's 'Zatima' and her rising music career.

Published on October 6, 2025

Nzinga Imani is the living, breathing definition of a modern-day Renaissance woman. She is an actress, singer, plus-size model, CEO, beauty professional, influencer, producer, and fashion designer. With a personality that is larger than life, Nzinga doesn’t just show up—she shows TF OUT! 

 If your new to this curvy cutie, you may know her as Angela on BET’s Tyler Perry’s Sistas, and fans have known from the jump that she was so much more than just a witty supporting character. That’s why it wasn’t a surprise that she’s now a series regular on the spin-off,  Zatima, which kicked off Season 4 on September 11. This is Angela’s moment. Expect her story to deepen, her presence to grow and to command attention in ways her fans have been waiting for. Representation matters, and seeing a plus-size Black woman shine with complexity? That’s everything.  

Maui Bigelow caught up with Nzinga for a candid girl chat about her character on Tyler Perry’s Zatima, and her aspiring music career.

Earlier I mentioned that her new followers may have become familiar with her from her role as Angela. However, thee are many of us who have been Stans for a long time and we’ve watched her shine bright for so long. Nzinga didn’t show up on a silver platter—she paved her own way before Angela, she was things lighting up as a makeup artist , plus-size model, host and a social media influencer with a undeniable presence.

What may be news to some is that Nzinga has set her sights on a new role that is far from Angela.

Well, it’s not new, Nzinga has blessed us with her beautiful voice many times, but it took a backseat to her acting career. However, her singing roots go way back—to childhood musicals and choirs. After years of viral musical parodies (I mean, who didn’t replay those holiday renditions?), she’s dusting off that mic. Her first live vocal performance on August 17 at Kulture Night Live, was amazing but that’s not it Nzinga’s preparing to drop an album this year—giving us the vocals to match everything we already love about her, and more. Once again, she’s proving she a big deal—pun intended.  

Nzinga Imani isn’t just building a career—she’s building a blueprint. When Angela is front and center on a mainstream show, when she is intimate, complex, funny, vulnerable… that’s not just entertainment. It says to plus-size women: You can play leading roles. You can be sexy. You can be whole. You can be seen, and you deserve it. 

It’s bold, and in true Nzinga fashion, it’s rooted in purpose. Whether she’s strutting the runway as a featured model at Life Styled HonorsCurvy Noire during NYFW, being named an honoree for her advocacy, or singing her heart out on stage, she shows us daily that visibility is not vanity—it’s revolutionary. Nzinga’s raise has consistently displayed her beautiful, brilliance and badassnesall while being a body-positive icon, fashion designer, and beauty boss. And she’s just getting started. 

