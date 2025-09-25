The Best (And Worst) Times To Use The Bathroom On A Plane
Flight Attendants Reveal The Best (And Worst) Times To Use The Bathroom On A Plane
There’s nothing quite as inconvenient as needing to use the bathroom mid-flight—especially if you’re in a middle or window seat. Navigating past other passengers, legs, and bags just to reach the lavatory can be awkward enough, only to arrive and find someone already in there. Now you’re stuck waiting in the aisle, which can get in the way of flight attendants trying to move through the cabin.
So, when exactly is the best time to use the bathroom during a flight? Considering that both takeoff and landing are off-limits?
According to Sarah B., a flight attendant for a major international airline who requested her last name remain private, there are two ideal windows to head for the lavatory: shortly after the first meal service is cleared and just before the landing announcement.
“The best time to use the lavatory is right after we’ve cleared the first meal service or just before the landing announcement,” Sarah told Travel + Leisure during an interview published July 13. “The moment they announce that you’re going to land soon, everyone runs to the toilets. They also run there right after eating, and they can get stuck behind the carts for clearing the meals, and it’s difficult for them to get back to their seats.”
RELATED CONTENT: Mile-High Mistakes: 4 Things Travel Experts Say You Should Never Order on a Plane
On long-haul flights, the second meal is usually served about 60 to 90 minutes before landing, said Sarah. Waiting until then often means long lines, or worse, missing your chance before the seatbelt sign comes on for descent. The smarter move? Head to the bathroom right after the first meal cleanup, while most passengers are still watching movies or falling asleep.
This timing lines up with the general rhythm of a long flight: meal service, lull, second meal, then descent. That lull—when the cabin lights are dimmed and the aisles are calm—is prime time to go. Fewer people are up, and you’re less likely to have to navigate through crowded aisles.
Travel coach and frequent flyer Rani Cheema shared that her go-to loo time is when everyone’s asleep. Since most of Cheema’s flights are long-haul, she’s found that bathroom lines tend to disappear once passengers settle in for some rest.
Cheema also has her bathroom timing down to a science, starting even before takeoff.
“I’m using the bathroom as many times as possible before getting on the plane,” she told Travel + Leisure.
For those who board early, she recommended using the restroom before the plane leaves the gate. Once in the air, her hydration habits help her control when she needs to go.
“I don’t drink a lot of liquid before my flight,” she says. “I drink a lot of liquid during my flight, so I don’t have to deal with the bathroom as soon as I get on.”
Here’s When Not To Use The Lavatory
Aside from meal times, there are a few moments when it’s best to stay seated—especially when the seatbelt sign is on or when the aircraft is still on the ground. In a 2024 interview with Today, Rich Henderson, a U.S.-based flight attendant and co-author of the Two Guys on a Plane blog, advised against using the bathroom while the plane is grounded.
“A lot of times they’re still servicing the lavatories on the ground so the water and the flushing might not actually work,” he said. “You might not be able to use the bathroom at that time.”
If you must get up during a busy or less-than-ideal time, Henderson stresses the importance of waiting for a safer moment, not just for your comfort, but for the safety of everyone onboard.
“For flight attendants, everything comes back to safety. It’s still not the safest to have tons of people up and about. Anything can happen in the blink of an eye on an airplane,” Henderson said.
Turbulence can be especially dangerous, causing not only passengers to jolt around but also shifting overhead luggage.
“I don’t think people realize it’s not quite safe to just be wandering around an airplane,” he added.
So, whether you’re aiming to avoid a crowded aisle or just want to be respectful of the cabin crew, a little planning can go a long way toward making your mid-air bathroom break stress-free.
RELATED CONTENT: 10 Travel Agencies And Groups Every Black Jetsetter Should Know