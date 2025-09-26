Paisley Bear by Yaito Is the Black-Owned Answer to Labubu — And It’s Just as Iconic

Source: Courtesy of Yaito Labubus are everywhere — from Nicolandria to Lizzo to Rihanna. These plush toys can cost anywhere between $30 to $100, but the most expensive Labubu was sold at $150,000. These cute characters, created by Kasing Lung, are all the rage, but if you’re interested in a Black-owned alternative, we’ve got you covered. Meet Paisley Bear by Yaito! They’re for the culture, super adorable, and just as exclusive and collectible. Let’s learn all about the history of the Paisley Bear, the creators, and why they should be the next accessory on your bag. #SupportBlackBusinesses RELATED CONTENT: Joseline Hernandez Is In Her Dumpling Bag! — Reality Star Named New Face Of Telfar Global

What is Paisley Bear from Yaito? Paisley Bear from Yaito is the brainchild of Tulie and Carlton Yaito, the designers of the label Yaito. Yaito is known for its bandanna-inspired prints and references to 2000s Black fashion, which is where the patchwork pattern first emerged. The Paisley Bear was born in 2023 and retails for around $100. Yaito is known for its upcycled pieces, knotted bags, and custom denim. The Paisley Bear is a reflection of the brand’s fun and expressive side. Like Labubu, it is a mid-sized bear and can be used as a cute fashion statement and hung on your pants loops or purse.

What is Yaito — The brand behind the bear? Yaito was cofounded by designer Tulie and Carlton Yaito, a Black-owned fashion label. They’re known for their original style and cultural roots. While they use paisley designs throughout their designs, they also pull from Japanese influences and work to recreate designs that reimagine American culture. Pailsey Bear is a large part of that chic narrative. “We’re very much the underdogs, in cruise control,” Tulie told Essence. “[We’re] steadily growing the brand quietly but efficiently.” RELATED CONTENT: 5 Black-Owned Mom Brands To Shop For Mother’s Day

