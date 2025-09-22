News

Mich. Woman Accused Of Using Food Stamps To Run Bake Sale

From January 2022 to September 2023, Talia C. Teneyuque allegedly used her food stamp card to buy ingredients for baked goods, which she sold on Facebook for profit, violating Michigan's food program rules.

Published on September 22, 2025

Talia C. Teneyuque Food Stamp Felony Charges
Source: Talia C. Teneyuque Food Stamp Felony Charges / Photo: Mlive.com/screenshot

These charges are half-baked.

Talia C. Teneyuque, a 32-year-old woman from Saginaw, Michigan, found herself facing serious charges after allegedly turning her food stamp benefits into a small business. According to court documents obtained by MLive, from January 2022 to September 2023, prosecutors say Teneyuque used her Bridge Card, which is part of Michigan’s supplemental food program, to buy ingredients for baked goods. She then allegedly marketed and sold those goods on Facebook, generating a profit from what she purchased with government assistance.

Authorities took action after an investigation revealed Teneyque’s activities, and by June 30, they issued a warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody on Aug. 4, but posted bond and was released the same day. The charges were serious: one count of food stamp fraud of $1,000 or more. 

Under the Food Stamp Act of 1977, food stamps are strictly for purchasing food for personal use and cannot be used for business purposes or resale. If the total value of food stamps or access devices—such as a Bridge Card—used illegally exceeds $1,000, the individual could face felony charges, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both. This could be the reality for Teneyuque if found guilty. 

RELATED CONTENT: Tales From TikTok: Bam And Bri Highlight The Difference In Grocery Shopping With And Without Food Stamps

At her arraignment on Aug. 13, Teneyuque was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. During a hearing on Sept. 3, her defense attorney, Anthony S. Gonzales, requested a delay as her regular attorney, Emilie K. Lyday, had recently taken on the case but was unavailable due to another trial. Judge Terry L. Clark agreed to postpone the proceedings, with the case set to resume at a later date in Michigan, as reported by MLive.

The internet reacted to Talia C. Teneyuque‘s case.

As Teneyuque’s case moves forward, it has sparked a broader conversation online about the ethics of using public assistance in entrepreneurial ventures. Some see Teneyque’s actions as a creative way to support herself and her family.

“She bought food for her kids. Baked pastries for her kids and sold some. Then started doing it for extra money to hopefully get off of Social Service,” wrote one social media user after the story was shared to the Black Media Page on Sept. 21.  “A jealous person called and reported she was misusing food stamps. She needs a good attorney.”

Another user added, “God forbid the poor try to rise above poverty.”

Others argued that the punishment for the alleged crime was far too harsh. 

“Proof they love criminalizing Black bodies. Just cut her benefits if it’s such a problem, then,” commented one user under the Black Millionaires Instagram page. “Charging a person with a felony simply for being enterprising with their current situation in the country, supposedly of milk and honey and freedom to pursue free enterprise? Ridiculous!”

Another user penned, “Why not make her pay it back and call it square instead of giving her over to the prison institution?”

RELATED CONTENT: Jatee Kearsley Is Introducing Residents Of Brooklyn To The Delectable French Pastry World With Her Bakery Je T’aime Pâtisserie

