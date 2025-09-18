Entertainment

Irreplaceable — Arrest Made In Beyoncé Stolen Hard Drive Case

Atlanta-area police arrest Kelvin Evans in connection with hard drives stolen out of an SUV featuring Beyoncé's music

Published on September 18, 2025

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Police in the Atlanta metropolitan region have arrested an area man in connection with stolen hard drives featuring unreleased music from Beyoncé. The man stole the hard drives from a parked SUV during the Houston superstar’s recent tour stop in Atlanta over the summer.

CNN reports that the break-in occurred on July 8 after one of Beyoncé’s choreographers reported that a computer and other items were stolen out of a rented SUV. In the call, the choreographer did not mention the singer by name but referenced someone important.

RELATED CONTENT: What Beyoncé And The ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Taught Me—And My Daughter—About Fear, Power And Being Seen [Op-Ed]

“They have my computers, and it’s really, really important information in there,” said the caller to 911, as reported by CNN. “I work with someone who’s like, of a high status, and I really need the, um, my computer and everything.”

Evans is facing a charge of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft. The hard drives and other stolen items have not been recovered, according to police reports.

RELATED CONTENT: Is Beyoncé About To Go Full Rock Star for Act III? The BeyHive Thinks So After Levi’s Ad Drop

