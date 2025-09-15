Mompreneurs: ‘Queen Of Franchising’ Kika Wise Shows Entrepreneurs How To Turn Ideas Into Assets

✕

Kika Wise, founder and CEO of Black Box Franchising, is a mom of three who turned her leap from “starving artist” to franchising force, into a blueprint for freedom. With a dancer’s discipline and entrepreneur’s hustle, she’s shaking up the franchising world—bringing a personal touch that gives business owners real support, not just paperwork. On this episode of Mompreneurs, Wise traces back her journey and offers a glimpse into the “chaos” and triumphs of building something of your own.

‘I Was Sick Of Being A Starving Artist’

Wise spent years as a professional actor and dancer in Manhattan, armed with a degree in dance. But over time, she couldn’t see a future in it. Encouraged by her family, she put herself through a crash course in business and marketing, determined to create her own lane. With that, Kika Stretch Studios came to life.

“Imagine lying on a mat and having a coach gently stretch out your entire body for you. We help release the tension that’s been trapped in your body for years,” Wise told Mompreneurs host Nancy Redd. “I call it the Botox for your inner body. We help keep you young through stretching.”

Her business was poised for growth—even if the path was far from smooth. Wise weathered every challenge, pushed through each setback, and ultimately made it to the other side.

“Before I knew it, I was in a storefront. Then the New York Times did a story on me, and I was like, wait, what just happened? It just became this thing. But my initial starting point was just to be involved in my son’s life, take care of him, and not be broke, not be a starving artist anymore.”

Today, Kika Stretch Studios operates 20 locations, with plans to expand further through a newly launched partnership with chiropractic centers nationwide.

Still, early on, after opening her second studio, Wise hit a breaking point. Exhausted and stretched thin, she realized, “I can’t do this alone.” That’s when she turned to franchising.

‘There Were So Many Missing Pieces’

As Wise ventured into the world of franchising, seeking support to expand Kika Stretch Studios, she discovered a major gap—an opportunity—in the industry.

“When I was developed as a franchisor, it was very transactional with the company I worked with. They took my money and gave me paperwork, but I was like, what does this mean? I had so many questions that were left unanswered. I asked myself: why hasn’t anyone figured out that it has to start with truly supporting and helping the entrepreneur learn first and then helping them develop?”

She founded Black Box Franchising with this very question in mind. And she’s been transforming how we look at the business model ever since. “The franchise industry is very archaic, so we’re like the cool kids on the block.”

“We oftentimes talk about franchising and we think about buying a Burger King or a Chick-fil-A—but no one talks about turning your business into a Chick-fil-A, which is so possible. There’s so much room,” said Wise. “So that’s what we focus on at Black Box, helping people turn their own concepts into a franchise model. This is a safe space. Let us help you.”

‘True Success Is Freedom Of Time’

Wise is clear-eyed about the reality of entrepreneurship: there’s a difference between creating a job for yourself and running a business. “True success is freedom of time. Do you have time to spend with your kids? Do you have time to spend with yourself?”

“I’m trying to show entrepreneurs that there is another way—by way of franchising—that they can turn their business into an actual asset. We always talk about assets, but we never think of our business as an asset.”

For Wise, building a business alongside motherhood put her priorities into focus. “It helped me understand what’s really important.”

‘There’s So Much Opportunity Right Now’

With 18 businesses already in their portfolio, Black Box Franchising continues to open doors for new entrepreneurs. Even in an uncertain economy, Wise sees opportunity.

“For everyone watching, there’s so much opportunity right now. These are tough times, but these are the times that are best to create something. I don’t know what the secret sauce is, but there’s something to be said about recessions and new ideas. So here we are again!”

Don’t miss out on the full conversation. Watch this episode of Mompreneurs above.

