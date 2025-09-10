Inside Serena Williams And Alicia Keys’ Mysterious New Collab — And Why Broadway’s Buzzing

Entertainment

Inside Serena Williams And Alicia Keys' New Broadway Collab

Serena Williams is putting on her producer hat once again. This time she’s doing it for her friend Alicia Keys. 

September 10, 2025

Celebrities Attend The 2024 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 7
Serena Williams is putting on her producer hat once again. This time she’s doing it for her friend Alicia Keys

On Monday, Sept. 8, Broadway World reported that the tennis legend is taking on a co-producer role for the Broadway musical play Hell’s Kitchen. Keys’ upbringing in New York City loosely inspired the plot of the play. The 17-time Grammy award-winning artist wrote both the music and lyrics for it. As for Williams, this is her first time producing a Broadway show. So far, the exact details to how Williams will serve the production in her position has not been revealed. However, her addition to the crew comes right as the show prepares to embark on its North American Tour.

In a news release, Williams spoke about her excitement for this new venture. She said, “I was blown away when I saw HELL’S KITCHEN on Broadway last summer. I am proud to join the producing team of my first ever Broadway show and support Alicia and the amazing company of HELL’S KITCHEN as they get ready to light up the country on tour. Go see HELL’S KITCHEN when it comes to a city near you!”

Keys – who started working on Hell’s Kitchen in 2011, before it officially on Broadway in 2024 –  shares the same excitement as the 23-time Grand slam champion. 

She said, “Our show is all about dreaming big and there is no one who embodies that spirit quite like Serena Williams. I am so excited to have Serena join the HELL’S KITCHEN family as a co-producer as we begin our North American tour…it just keeps getting better! We’re so grateful! Let’s go!!!

Hell’s Kitchen has so far seen some success in its time on Broadway. During its first year, it received 13 Tony nominations in 2024, and two actual wins. Maleah Joi Moon who plays the main character Ali got Best Leading Actress in a Musical. Broadway veteran Kecia Lewis played the piano teacher Miss Liza Jane. She won the second Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Earlier this year, Hell’s Kitchen won its first Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

The tour for Hell’s Kitchen kicks off next month and the first stop is Cleveland, Ohio. According to Deadline, there will be more than 30 city stops.

