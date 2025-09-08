Mompreneurs: How Math & Motherhood Shaped Akim Vann’s Brooklyn Bakery

✕

Founded by Akim Vann, The Bakery on Bergen is more than a sweet spot for fresh-baked treats—it’s a true community hub. Still thriving with more than a decade serving Brooklyn’s Prospect Heights neighborhood, the mom of four joined Mompreneurs host Nancy Redd to speak about sustaining success in a notoriously tough industry, rebuilding after the loss of her husband, and her plans to expand the brand beyond the storefront.

‘I’ve Been Working Since I Was Three Years Old’

Growing up in the entertainment industry, Vann has been earning a paycheck for as long as she can remember. From being on Sesame Street to recording the classic Christmas song “Santa Claus Is a Black Man” with her father, Grammy award-winning record producer and songwriter Teddy Vann, her entrepreneurial spirit sparked early on. “I think from a very early age I understood the power that one would have in dictating how they work,” she said.

By the seventh grade, Vann was tutoring other kids, putting her teaching skills to work while making her own money. “That’s how I made my cash, and that was a form of entrepreneurship.”

Source: Akim Vann / other

Love Entrepreneurship? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Teaching has remained at the core of her journey. Today, the Bakery on Bergen doubles as a classroom, where Vann continues to tutor children and teach math through baking.

‘Teaching Is My Superpower’

Inside the bakery, Vann weaves fractions, proportions, and geometry into baking lessons, showing kids that math isn’t just in the classroom—it’s everywhere. And when it’s hands-on, it can actually be fun. “If I were to pinpoint one thing that is my superpower, it’s teaching,” she said.

‘My Business Is Community’

For the mathematician, mom, and baker, teaching goes hand in hand with community. Her business is about more than baked delights—it’s a space built on connection, education, and empowerment.

The bakery’s flavorful creations range from festive cakes to indulgent chocolate chip cookies finished with smoked sea salt. The menu also features savory bites inspired by Vann’s mother and their Chinese heritage.

At its heart, community is the main ingredient. “When I became a mom, I wanted to have someplace for people to gather, feel comfortable, and be able to meet one another. So why not do that around food? Because food brings people together.”

‘No Man Or Woman Is An Island’

The success of the bakery, like life itself, relies on the people around her. “The highest level of our humaneness is our ability to be interdependent,” Vann emphasized. “We may not see it but everything we do affects everyone, it just does.”

That sense of togetherness carries through every part of her business. Now 11 years in, Vann has navigated plenty of challenges to reach this point, including surviving through the global pandemic, thanks to her community.

‘As Black Women, Our Flexibility Is Built In’

The Bakery on Bergen has become a fixture of her Brooklyn neighborhood. Longevity, Vann said, came from resilience and the ability to adapt. “Through the grace of God, I think I’ve been able to roll with the proverbial punches that life has thrown at me,” she said. “As Black women and women of color, we don’t live in a world that’s built for us, so to speak, so our flexibility is almost built in.”

RELATED CONTENT: Black Business Month—Black Women Are Redefining Power In Business: Meet 6 Leaders Changing The Game

‘I Want To Upscale What I’m Doing’

Vann is now working to expand the brand beyond the bakery counter, exploring ways to package cake mixes and other crowd favorites for store shelves. “I want to upscale what I’m doing, you know? I still want to come to the bakery, but I want to do some of the visions that I have here on a larger scale.”

‘My Girl Needs To Go To College’

The Brooklyn mompreneur is also looking forward to her daughter becoming the first of her children to graduate college. Years ago, Vann was forced to pull her other children out of school after her husband’s passing, a loss that upended their plans.

But there’s always a silver lining. Her son Chi Ossé went on to become a New York City Council Member at the age of 23. Now in his second term, Ossé is recognized as a dedicated activist and representative for his Brooklyn constituents. “That would not have happened had he not been pulled out from college,” Vann said. “So there’s always a silver lining.”

She doesn’t overthink it. For Vann, building a business and raising a family is just about doing the work, with her community at the center. “I’m a mom, I’m an entrepreneur. I’m so many different things, but I’m just trying to do the best I can with what I got.”

Catch New Episodes Of Mompreneurs Every Week

Welcome to season 4 of Mompreneurs—where we spotlight brilliant Black women who are building their businesses and raising their families with strength and style. Join host and New York Times bestselling author Nancy Redd as these inspiring mompreneurs share their stories and the lessons they’ve learned along the way. Catch new episodes of Mompreneurs every Monday on MadameNoire’s YouTube channel or listen to the podcast online on the Urban One Podcast Network.

RELATED CONTENT: Not Just An Influencer—An Influence: How ‘Just Add Hot Sauce’ Creator Alex Hill Serves Food & Her Community