From 32A To 34G Overnight: Black Woman’s Shocking Breast Growth Stuns Millions And Nearly Ruins Her Life

Michelle Swekena, a 25-year-old from South Africa, was diagnosed with gigantomastia, a rare and painful condition that caused her breasts to grow rapidly to a staggering 34G. Now, she’s using her platform to raise awareness and support others who may be silently struggling with the disorder.

Swekena began documenting her journey with gigantomastia, also known as breast hypertrophy, on TikTok. The condition leads to excessive breast tissue growth, often resulting in extremely large breasts in a short period of time. According to NeedToKnow, her breasts grew from a 32A to a 34G within just a few months. The Cleveland Clinic notes that the rate of growth can vary significantly, from weeks to years, though the excess tissue is typically non-cancerous. Notably, only 300 cases of gigantomastia have been reported.

The physical and emotional toll on Swekena was intense. She endured constant stares in public—some even mistook her for being pregnant. To protect herself, she resorted to oversized clothing to conceal her chest. The weight of her breasts also led to severe back and knee pain, affecting her quality of life.

“I lost my confidence. My back and knees were sore, and I had headaches, so I couldn’t rest or sleep properly,” the social media star told NeedToKnow during an interview published July 31. “It was very depressing. People were making fun of me and staring all the time. My confidence was down to zero.”

Swekena Underwent Surgery In February

Eventually, Swekena was referred to a specialist in her hometown of Pretoria, South Africa, where she was officially diagnosed with gigantomastia. However, the cost of the surgery—over 150,000 South African Rand (approximately $8,442)—was out of reach.

Determined to find relief, Swekena began sharing her journey on TikTok, where her videos quickly gained traction, racking up more than 22 million views. Notably, on Jan. 10, the 25-year-old shared a “Get Ready With Me” video, revealing her daily routine to manage the discomfort and appearance of her enlarged chest. To compress her breasts, she layered a standard black 34G bra with a tight crop top and added shoulder pads to help distribute the weight.

Fans poured into the comments section, showering her with love and support.

“I pray that you get the necessary help to get surgery,” one user wrote.

Another added, “Please allow us to help you.”

With overwhelming support from her followers, Swekena launched an online fundraiser—and it paid off. Thanks to the donations, she was able to undergo surgery in February, reducing her breasts to a 34D, the smallest size doctors could achieve.

Swekena thanked fans for their support in a video shared to her TikTok page on March 19.

“I have no words, but God is so amazing. I went through a difficult time, depression, anxiety, and lack of confidence, but through God, nothing is impossible, and I would like to thank everyone who donated for me. May the lord who we pray protect all of you. And I would [like] to thank y’all for putting me in all your prayers. They are very strong.”

Now, Swekena says she finally has her “life back.” Though there’s a chance the condition could return, she remains hopeful and is focused on embracing her new sense of confidence and freedom.

“It feels so amazing,” she added.

