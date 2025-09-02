Mompreneurs: Dr. Jamila Davis Turned Time Behind Bars Into Purpose-Fueled Success

✕

Dr. Jamila T. Davis—author, educator, community activist, and entrepreneur—graced this episode of Mompreneurs to share her incredible journey. A self-made millionaire by age 25, her success came to a halt when she was sentenced to prison for mortgage and bank fraud, serving more than a decade away from her young children. But instead of letting that chapter define her, Davis used her time behind bars to study, reflect, and prepare for a powerful return.

The mother of two is now living her purpose—leading a range of initiatives including the Institute of Research for Social Justice in Action, Women Over Incarcerated, and Black Women’s Lives Matter, all rooted in a single mission: to uplift others and create pathways for her community to thrive.

That drive has been with Davis since day one. Growing up, she saw how access to credit and real estate could change lives. She made it her mission to create those opportunities where they were missing. “Poverty has been weaponized against us and it’s kept us down,” she said. “In my mind, I was kind of like a Robin Hood.” She helped her community build credit, buy homes, and purchase cars—but her approach wasn’t entirely legitimate in the eyes of the law. “It wasn’t what I did, it was how I did it,” she explained. “So that’s what I teach young people today, the right way to do business.”

‘I Felt Like It Was Over, I Didn’t Believe I Could Serve This Sentence’

Source: Dr. Jamila Davis

Love Entrepreneurship? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

As she started her 12-and-a-half-year sentence, Davis felt overwhelmed, uncertain, and hopeless. But instead of sinking, she chose to swim—using her time in prison to transform her trajectory. “I utilized that time to empower me with information,” she said. “I wanted to get all the tools, all the resources, as much knowledge as I could get to be able to do the work that I’m doing today.”

RELATED CONTENT: MadameNoire + Women In Power: Inside The ‘Run The World’ Summit That Recharged, Reconnected And Reminded Us Who We Are

Behind bars, she earned multiple degrees (including a Ph.D.), authored books, and developed a trauma-informed, Bureau of Prisons-sanctioned curriculum to help incarcerated women heal and realize their potential. Now, eight years since she returned home, what began as a way to cope with a devastating situation laid the groundwork for the purpose-driven initiatives she leads today.

‘I’m A Social Entrepreneur, I Only Get Involved in Business That Creates Impact’

For Davis, business is never just about money—it’s a tool for change. “I understand my purpose,” she affirmed. “My purpose on this Earth is to be a change maker, to open up doors for others. So every business that I do is to empower by people.”

From financial literacy programs to trauma-informed care, Davis’ ventures are all designed to uplift communities. “Financial literacy has the potential to break the bonds of poverty in hoods across America. And that’s what we do now—we teach people and give them the information that others hide.”

‘I Used Entrepreneurship To Gain A Tighter Bond With My Kids’

Prison kept Davis apart from her son and daughter for over a decade, but she found a meaningful way to stay connected. During visits, she and her son would develop business ideas together and bring them to life. This would inspire her commitment to teaching young people about entrepreneurship and financial literacy down the road. “I teach entrepreneurship to thousands of kids across the country. But the first kid that I ever taught was my son, and I saw the impact of what that did for him.”

Her son is now a part of her executive team, handling everything from editing and graphic design to creative direction. “We have the privilege to go from working together in the visiting room behind bars to working together in real life,” Davis said.

‘We Have To Give Ourselves Permission To Dream Bigger’

Davis is now channeling her story into inspiration for others. As founder and executive director of the Institute of Research for Social Justice in Action, she’s creating spaces that nurture future leaders and empower them to drive meaningful change in their communities.

From pain came purpose—as Davis reshaped her experience into a force for good. “The greatest part in the messes is the lessons,” she said. “There’s actually blessings in the lessons.”

Don’t miss the full conversation. Watch this episode of Mompreneurs with Dr. Jamila Davis above.

Catch New Episodes Of Mompreneurs Every Week

Welcome to season 4 of Mompreneurs—where we spotlight brilliant Black women who are building their businesses and raising their families with strength and style. Join host and New York Times bestselling author Nancy Redd as these inspiring mompreneurs share their stories and the lessons they’ve learned along the way. Catch new episodes of Mompreneurs every Monday on MadameNoire’s YouTube channel or listen to the podcast online on the Urban One Podcast Network.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Business Month—Black Women Are Redefining Power In Business: Meet 6 Leaders Changing The Game