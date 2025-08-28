Source: Dorothea Celeste Wilson / Photo courtesy of Adweek

Colleagues are mourning the loss of 16 WAPT weekend anchor Dorothea Celeste Wilson, who was known on air as Celeste Wilson. According to reports from 16 WAPT, KNOE, and KLFY, the beautiful anchor reportedly passed away from a heart attack on Aug. 26.

According to KLFY, Wilson had a long career in broadcast journalism. The New Orleans native first earned her undergraduate degree from Northwestern State University, followed by her master’s in journalism at Arizona State University. She began her career in news at the Monroe-based local news station KNOE, joining the station in 2023.

Wilson later worked with Louisiana Public Broadcasting, and as a morning reporter and anchor for Little Rock’s KARK, leaving in 2024, KARK noted. She most recently served as a weekend anchor at 16 WAPT in Jackson, Mississippi. She was 42 years old.

RELATED CONTENT: Esaw Snipes-Garner, Beloved Civil Rights Activist And Widow Of Eric Garner, Passes Away At 58

Colleagues remembered Wilson for her dedication and passion for broadcast journalism.

Love News? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

On Aug. 28, 16 WAPT’s Digital Media Manager Angela Williams published a heartfelt article mourning the loss of the dedicated anchor.

“Though Celeste had only been with us a short time, we were already touched by her professionalism, warmth, and dedication to the work of journalism,” Williams wrote. “All of us here at 16 WAPT are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and our thoughts are with Celeste’s family and friends.”

Staff at KNOE penned that they will always remember Wilson as a “loving friend and coworker who passionately served the community through her professionalism and storytelling.” The station added, “Our thoughts are with Dorothea’s family and friends.”

Wilson appeared to be in good health during her final broadcast, which aired on 16 WAPT’s YouTube channel Aug. 25—just one day before her passing. In the segment, the dedicated anchor interviewed Mississippi U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson about President Donald Trump’s proposal to deploy National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., and other states to address crime.

Notably, a video shared to her Instagram on May 26 captured her all smiles, happily celebrating her birthday with family and friends.

MadameNoire sends love and light to Wilson’s family during this difficult time.

RELATED CONTENT: Wanda Smith, Legendary Atlanta Radio Host, Passes Away At 59