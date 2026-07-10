‘Shrekking’ Is The Toxic Dating Trend Convincing Women To Date Ugly Men — And It’s Backfiring

Source: DreamWorks Animation / DreamWorks Animation A new toxic dating trend has emerged, and it’s called “Shrekking.” Inspired by the 2001 DreamWorks film Shrek, this unpleasant dating habit occurs when someone purposefully and strategically dates down, hoping that they’ll be treated better, only to get heartbroken by the very person they deemed inferior from the start. Victims call this “getting shrekked,” according to a video shared by breakup expert Amy Chan . RELATED CONTENT: What Is ‘Sledging’? The Newest Toxic Dating Trend If you’ve ever seen the movie Shrek, you’ll remember how Princess Fiona falls in love with the tall, gruff, and less-than-handsome ogre, Shrek. Their unexpected romance is charming on screen, but relationship experts warn that adopting this “Shrekking” approach to dating in real life can do more harm than good.

Here’s why shrekking is downright toxic. For starters, it’s a flawed and superficial mindset. Assuming that someone is less attractive than you—and then choosing to date them in hopes they’ll treat you better—sets a shaky foundation for any relationship. It creates an unequal dynamic from the beginning, where one partner is seen as inferior based solely on looks. That kind of imbalance can breed resentment, not connection. True connection comes from mutual respect, shared values, and emotional compatibility, not from trying to outsmart the dating game based on appearances. Love, after all, isn’t about settling or strategizing. It’s about genuinely seeing—and valuing—each other. Now, before anyone gets defensive, let’s acknowledge the obvious: physical attraction matters. We all want to feel a spark with the person we’re dating. But intentionally “dating down” because you think someone will automatically be more loyal or kind isn’t just misguided; it’s unfair to both of you. Being less conventionally attractive doesn’t guarantee good character, because let’s be real—ogres can be mean too.