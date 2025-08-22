Entrepreneurship

Revelations: Harlem Chocolate Factory Blends Flavor & Soul

Revelations: How Jessica Spaulding’s Harlem Chocolate Factory Infuses Flavor & Soul Into Every Sweet Bite

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jessica Spaulding always dreamed of running her own chocolate factory. Today, she’s living that dream with Harlem Chocolate Factory, the artisan brand she built to celebrate Harlem through the art of fine chocolate-making.

“The origin story for Harlem Chocolate Factory starts in my childhood,” said the founder and CEO. As a kid, Spaulding and her mother would wander chocolate shows, sampling sweets from around the world—but something was missing. “(I’d) never see anything that reflects my culture,” she recalled. That realization inspired her to start experimenting in the kitchen, figuring out ways to infuse chocolate with the flavors and traditions she grew up with.

RELATED CONTENT: Revelations: How ‘The Wonderful World of Zuri Rose’ Is Bringing Black Girl Magic To Storytime [Exclusive]

Revelations: Jessica Spaulding Harlem Chocolate Factory
Source: REVELATIONS

Related Stories

The results are unmistakably Harlem. Neatly arranged in the confectionery case at Harlem Chocolate Factory are treats like Sweet Potato Pie Truffles, made with roasted sweet potato pie ganache rolled in pecans; Bodega Dreams, a playful mix of milk chocolate, potato chips, and cola caramel; and Banana Pudding Truffles, with white chocolate, banana vanilla bean ganache, and vanilla wafer.

At Spelman College, Spaulding took her first swing at entrepreneurship with a “short-lived” venture called Choco Soul. “I had no real business acumen behind it,” she reflected, but the chocolate lover never stopped dreaming.

Later, a flyer for a $15,000 business plan competition inspired Spaulding to try again. “Even if I don’t win, I’ll still have a business plan and spend time with these business mentors,” she reasoned.

This time, she turned to her Spelman sister, Asha Dixon, who gave her the confidence to move forward. “I’m like, alright, let me finish this business plan. If it works, I’ll call you back,” she laughed. “And wound up winning $15,000 to start Harlem Chocolate Factory.”

Winning the competition gave Spaulding the boost she needed to launch her Harlem chocolate venture. “I called (Asha) back and I was like, ‘We about to do a pop-up in two weeks—you ready?’” By 2015, Harlem Chocolate Factory was born. In 2018, the duo opened their flagship storefront and kitchen in Harlem’s historic Striver’s Row.

Revelations: Jessica Spaulding Harlem Chocolate Factory
Source: REVELATIONS

Dixon, co-founder and COO, has been a driving force behind the brand. “There’s no way I could ever thank her for the gift that she’s given me by believing in me. I know we wouldn’t be here without her,” said Spaulding. “There’s no role that encapsulates having someone there to help you get the job done. Black women, man.”

For Spaulding, Harlem Chocolate Factory isn’t just about chocolate—it’s about storytelling. “The thing that makes Harlem Chocolate Factory special is the fact that we entrench ourselves in telling this Black cultural story. The other part is that the chocolate is just real good. So yes, you come for the culture, but right after, you’re getting some good chocolate.”

“The weight of representing Harlem drives me. Culture is not a trend for us, it’s the foundation of our story.”

Watch the full REVELATIONS interview with Jessica Spaulding above.

RELATED CONTENT: Meet Shalonda Vazquez Founder Of Sofia & Grace Cookie Company [Exclusive]

Related Tags

black owned business harlem chocolate factory jessica spaulding revelations

More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close