Revelations: How Jessica Spaulding’s Harlem Chocolate Factory Infuses Flavor & Soul Into Every Sweet Bite

Jessica Spaulding always dreamed of running her own chocolate factory. Today, she’s living that dream with Harlem Chocolate Factory, the artisan brand she built to celebrate Harlem through the art of fine chocolate-making.

“The origin story for Harlem Chocolate Factory starts in my childhood,” said the founder and CEO. As a kid, Spaulding and her mother would wander chocolate shows, sampling sweets from around the world—but something was missing. “(I’d) never see anything that reflects my culture,” she recalled. That realization inspired her to start experimenting in the kitchen, figuring out ways to infuse chocolate with the flavors and traditions she grew up with.

The results are unmistakably Harlem. Neatly arranged in the confectionery case at Harlem Chocolate Factory are treats like Sweet Potato Pie Truffles, made with roasted sweet potato pie ganache rolled in pecans; Bodega Dreams, a playful mix of milk chocolate, potato chips, and cola caramel; and Banana Pudding Truffles, with white chocolate, banana vanilla bean ganache, and vanilla wafer.

At Spelman College, Spaulding took her first swing at entrepreneurship with a “short-lived” venture called Choco Soul. “I had no real business acumen behind it,” she reflected, but the chocolate lover never stopped dreaming.

Later, a flyer for a $15,000 business plan competition inspired Spaulding to try again. “Even if I don’t win, I’ll still have a business plan and spend time with these business mentors,” she reasoned.

This time, she turned to her Spelman sister, Asha Dixon, who gave her the confidence to move forward. “I’m like, alright, let me finish this business plan. If it works, I’ll call you back,” she laughed. “And wound up winning $15,000 to start Harlem Chocolate Factory.”

Winning the competition gave Spaulding the boost she needed to launch her Harlem chocolate venture. “I called (Asha) back and I was like, ‘We about to do a pop-up in two weeks—you ready?’” By 2015, Harlem Chocolate Factory was born. In 2018, the duo opened their flagship storefront and kitchen in Harlem’s historic Striver’s Row.

Dixon, co-founder and COO, has been a driving force behind the brand. “There’s no way I could ever thank her for the gift that she’s given me by believing in me. I know we wouldn’t be here without her,” said Spaulding. “There’s no role that encapsulates having someone there to help you get the job done. Black women, man.”

For Spaulding, Harlem Chocolate Factory isn’t just about chocolate—it’s about storytelling. “The thing that makes Harlem Chocolate Factory special is the fact that we entrench ourselves in telling this Black cultural story. The other part is that the chocolate is just real good. So yes, you come for the culture, but right after, you’re getting some good chocolate.”

“The weight of representing Harlem drives me. Culture is not a trend for us, it’s the foundation of our story.”

Watch the full REVELATIONS interview with Jessica Spaulding above.

