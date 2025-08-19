Entertainment

Watch Tiffany Haddish Hilariously Roast Donald Trump

Is She The Next Kamala? Watch Tiffany Haddish Hilariously Roast Donald Trump: ‘I Always Say Crazy Sh—’

Published on August 19, 2025

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

Tiffany Haddish might find herself in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump soon, despite the comedian and actor never saying his name. During a guest-hosting gig, Tiffany Haddish used her comedic chops to hilariously dunk on President Trump while announcing a faux run for president.

Tiffany Haddish is serving as the guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, and her opening monologue began with her announcing her fictitious presidential run.

After announcing her full name and intentions, Haddish began by saying, “I’ve got all the qualifications to be president. I’m rich, I’ve been arrested a few times, and I always say crazy sh*t” to uproarious applause.

She continued, “And I have a vision for this country that will blow your mind” before Guillermo Rodriguez rolled over a “Haddish 2028” podium.

“My fellow Americans. When I’m president, all profiles on dating sites must include your credit score. If you can’t handle your business, you ain’t touching my business,” began one of Haddish’s campaign promises.

She also added, “We’ve had an actor as president, a reality host president, but now it’s time to elect a comedian. Finally, a president who’s funny on purpose, most of the time.”

Check out Tiffany Haddish on Jimmy Kimmel Live above.

