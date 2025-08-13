Astro Noire: The Best Beach In The World For Your Zodiac Sign

1 of 12 ❯ ❮

of 12

Source: valentinrussanov I love, love, love, love a good beach moment. Seriously, ya’ll. I’ve traveled to over 30+ countries and often take the time to visit a beach based on locale, scenery, the type of water (good for swimming vs surfing), the sunset or sunrise vibes, and yes, even the sand quality. LMAO…beaching is so serious for me. On top of that, being an Empath and Psychic Medium, I’ve found that the ocean really helps to reset my Chakras, which helps me manifest with ease and more quickly. In general, it’s the easiest and most fun way for me to deeply cleanse all negative energy from my body, mind, and soul. The ocean, in general, is just a very healing space, and even the sand is great for grounding our energy and healing our nervous system. RELATED CONTENT: Emotional Vision Boards: The Trendy New Way To Manifest Your Deepest Feelings Source: Francesco Carta fotografo As an astrology girlie and beach bum, I wanted to pull together a handy guide for beach-tripping via your Sun sign. However, here’s a little hacky-hack: Grab your chart and find out which sign each of your major planets is in, i.e., Venus in Aries, and then go to each beach according to that part of your chart with a handy manifestation list in that area of your life. I.e, Your Venus is in Aries. Go to the “Aries beach” and do some love rituals with the ocean, or plan a romantic getaway, as this will (ideally) enhance your love life. Got it? Good. Now get ready to screenshot this list and live your best beach life. CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Ka’anapali Beach — Maui, Hawaii Source: PeopleImages Capricorns love to spend time plotting and planning their life and those they feel responsible for, and what better way to do this than sitting in nature watching whales do their thing? This stunning locale and former royal getaway is known for: surfing, snorkeling, and jaw-dropping whale-watching. Best time to visit: September to November tends to be a cheaper trip, but it’s said that the whale-watching really bangs from January through March

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) Bahia Honda State Park — Big Pine Key, Florida iONE CREATIVE SERVICES This crystal clear, beautifully blue beach is a haven for frolickers who love to picnic –seriously, it’s like a whole thing here. There are three main beach areas: Calusa, Sandspur, and Loggerhead and. Calusa Beach has two picnic pavilions! So you can nosh in between spotting all types of wildlife — both above and below — the ocean floor. Aquarians love all things wild, strange, and free, and thus this beach will work well for you. Special note for Foodie Influencers who cook — this is a fantastic spot to dine in front of the ocean while showing off your culinary skills. Best time to visit: In the late spring and early fall, the weather is still pleasant, but it’s said that the crowds are fewer.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) Punalu’u Black Sand Beach — Pahala, Hawaii Source: Rob DeCamp Photography This drool-worthy beach is so lush and dreamy. Perfect for the flirty Pisces who loves to have their sensuality on full display. It has black sand, tide pools and even places to romanticize your life by having a lush black sand beach impromptu photo shoot. Also, it’s been known to be both a great bridal party and wedding destination. Best time to visit: The best time to visit is in spring or fall, when the weather is mild, and the beach is less crowded.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Rockaway Beach — Queens, NYC Source: MesquitaFMS Located in the city where people do the most, go the hardest, and the best compete at top-tier levels, it only makes sense that an Aries would love this urban-fueled beach. Nestled on the coast of NYC, this brown water (but very clear as of late) beach is a great place to soak up classic NYC vibes while dodging the high waves that many surfers love. Aries will love the full-on energy of the city while still being able to post and pose up at the local fave wet spot. Bonus points for the lively boardwalk that allows you to bike, sit, and chill for as long as you want! Best time to visit: June, July, and August, especially during a NYC heatwave.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) La Jolla Cove — La Jolla, California Source: valentinrussanov With Taurus being ruled by Venus, they love to be surrounded by a luxe environment that titillates their keen sense of taste while also allowing them to eat and lounge in style. La Jolla Cove features dramatic sea cliffs and perfectly coiffed sand nestled in an upscale community that is more like a village with indie art galleries, fine shops, and upscale dining. If you’re feeling particularly adventurous, it’s also known for diving. Best time to visit: March through May and September through November offer the best temperatures to enjoy San Diego’s finest beach.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Ho’okipa Beach Park – Maui, Hawaii Source: Jackyenjoyphotography Known as the land of “wind and turtle,” this must-do beach is prized for its unique wind patterning, which draws in competitive surfing, kite surfing, and windsurfing athletes worldwide. Gems are happiest when they can move about, chat up folks, and appreciate a bit of action when beaching, thus making Ho’okipa Beach Park an excellent spot for them. Bonus tip: It boasts incredibly white sand and unique wildlife, including huge green turtles that roam both the land and the sea.

Best time to visit: Mid-March to mid-May offers warm, pleasant weather without the summer heat, and smaller crowds compared to peak winter months.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Driftwood Beach – Jekyll Island, Georgia Source: EyeEm Mobile GmbH Jekyll Island is one of the prettiest, most chill places on earth, and Driftwood Beach is a big part of this hidden Southern gem. As someone who used to go there on school field trips, I have amazing memories of its sunrises and lighthouses and just the general enchanting and magical vibe. As of late, it’s been known to be an influencer photo hotspot. Cancers will find this place great for their nervous system while giving them plenty of opportunities to make fantastic memories with their loved ones. Defo add this to your birthday destination list. Best time to visit: Shoulder seasons in the spring and fall offer a quieter getaway with mild temperatures – travelers can also check tide charts for best access to its unique driftwood formations.

LEO (July 23 – August 22) Ipanema Beach — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Source: FG Trade Popularized by the song “The Girl from Ipanema,” this world-famous beach gives a snapshot of Rio – the famed Brazilian mix of culture on full display, decadent high-rise buildings, and cool eateries – right from the beach. Anchored in Ipanema, considered the crown jewel nabe of Rio, people flock here to see and be seen. Sex appeal drips from every sun-kissed navel so much so that people come here ready to show off their body while snapping TikTok – FOMO-inducing flicks. Sensual, luxe living and over-the-top stunning sunsets on a world-class beach…does it get any more Leo than this? Best time to visit: During Brazil’s summer season, which is between December and March.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22) Elafonissi Beach — Crete, Greece Source: kate_sept2004 World-renowned for its pink sand and warm, crystal-clear waters, this delicious beach is located on the Greek Island of Crete. But what makes it super perfect for Virgos is that it’s the birthplace of ancient Minoan civilization, which, according to TripAdvisor, makes it the perfect location for exploring ancient ruins and historic sites. You Virgos know how much you enjoy history and details. Plus, TripAdvisor ranks it the #1 beach in the world. Yes, the world and we know Virgos live to have the very best quality in everything. Plus, as you know, it’s literally in Crete -one of the cradles of ancient civilization. So when you’re done beach bumming you can go museum tripping if you’d like… Best time to go: May or September to avoid summer crowds while still enjoying the warm weather.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Cuba’s Playa Varadero — Varadero, Cuba Source: PeopleImages This beach is one of those #ifykyk gems. It’s varied and exotic vegetation, Instagram-worthy tropical sunlight, and the top-notch quality of the water make it a must for those who are pretty serious about beaching. Not to mention the delicious Cuban food served straight from local mom and pops nestled along the shore, who are happy to share their famed cuisine with all. It’s been said to be one of the most beautiful and romantic beaches in the world. Hence, this lush gem is perfect for romance-loving, Venus-ruled Libras. Best time to go: December through April

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) Haulover Beach — Miami, Florida Source: Moyo Studio The only official clothing-optional beach in South Florida is the northern stretch of Haulover, between Bal Harbour and Sunny Isles Beach in Northeast Miami-Dade. The beach was established more than 30 years ago. Why Haulover for Scorpio’s? As the most sexually adventurous sign of the Zodiac, I figure you all would actually enjoy an experience like this. And Miami is just one of the cities that vibes with sensual nudity, whether it’s tasteful or not. Miami wants you to be and feel free! Bonus: It’s Caribbean blue, sun-soaked, and open late! Best time to go: November -April. You’ll be in the cold northern winters while avoiding the South’s Hurricane season (hopefully).

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Kelingking Beach — Nusa Penida, Indonesia Source: valentinrussanov Being open-minded and driven to achieve, Sagittarians love a hike with a fantastic payoff at the end, which is what this jaw-dropping beach offers. It has unbelievable viewpoints (be sure to check out the famous dramatic T-Rex-shaped cliff) dotted around delicious turquoise waters and untouched white sand far below. It’s also been said to be one of the most photographed beaches in the world. Best time to visit: During the dry season, from April to October, travelers can expect bright, sunny days. ZYA is a psychic medium who channels messages from the divine and teaches others how to open up their own intuitive gifts. Currently based in Mexico City you can book a reading with her at BOOKZYA.com. RELATED CONTENT: ASTRO NOIRE—Fated Or Fabricated? What Astrology Says About Nelly & Ashanti’s Rekindled Romance