Black Grads Are Struggling To Get Hired — But These Majors Are Still Paying Big
Black graduates are jumping into a volatile job market as the economy struggles to rebound post-COVID. With the threat of AI flooding the job market and the competition rising as a result, it’s getting increasingly hard to find and maintain those “good jobs” our parents once dreamed of us landing straight out of college. Here’s the good news: they are still out there, but it depends on what major you pursue.
According to a report released on Feb.10 by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), the top career paths for students graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 2025 are led by majors in engineering, computer sciences, and mathematics and sciences. Engineering graduates are projected to earn the highest average starting salary at $78,731, marking a 2.6% increase from 2024 projections. Computer science graduates follow closely with an expected starting salary of $76,251, reflecting a 2.0% rise.
Graduates in mathematics and sciences are expected to earn an average of $69,709, although this represents a 1.9% decrease from the previous year. Social sciences majors are projected to earn $67,316 on average, a 3.6% decline from 2024 figures. Business majors are expected to see a modest increase of 2.1%, with a starting salary of $65,276. Those graduating in agriculture and natural resources can expect an average salary of $63,122, the highest year-over-year growth in this group at 2.8%. Meanwhile, communications majors are projected to earn $60,353, down 3.0% from the prior year.
The report also highlighted that the most in-demand degrees among employers include finance, computer science, accounting, business administration, and those who majored in information sciences and systems. These fields are expected to offer strong job prospects and competitive salaries for new graduates entering the workforce in 2025.
The competition will be tough for Black Gen Z grads, however. A report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, released on July 3, found that while the unemployment rate for Black women declined slightly in June, it remained notably higher compared to other ethnic groups. For Black women ages 20 and over, the unemployment rate fell from 6.2% in May to 5.8% in June, still considerably above the rates seen among women of other races.
By comparison, the unemployment rate for adult white women dropped to 3.1%, while the rate for Hispanic women declined to 4.5%. Meanwhile, Black men saw a sharp increase in unemployment, rising from 5.2% in May to 6.8% in June, the highest among the major worker groups.
So, how do you get hired in this firestorm of a job market?
Revamp that resume with good keywords.
Landing a job in today’s landscape — especially in high-demand fields — takes more than just submitting a resume. According to Chris Pfoutz, a cybersecurity analyst and writer, it requires effort and strategy. In a LinkedIn article posted April 20, Pfoutz noted that recruiters are overwhelmed, often stopping resume reviews after receiving just 10 to 20 qualified applications. Revamping your resume is a good place to start. Job seekers should tailor their resumes to match each job description. It sounds tedious, but here’s why. Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) scan resumes for specific keywords, helping recruiters to quickly find and locate the perfect candidates for interviews. Luckily, there are AI tools available to help optimize your resume accordingly. But don’t just stuff it with buzzwords.
Career.IO writer Margo Trott Collins warned against “keyword cramming.” While it’s true that digital hiring tools prioritize keyword matches in resumes, cover letters, and application forms, excessive or unnatural use can backfire, the expert shared in her 2019 article Lessons Learned: Job Searching in the Current Job Market. Eventually, a human will read your application, and poor writing or generic language can hurt your chances of scoring that interview. So, use the most relevant phrases from the job description and weave them into your resume or cover letter to sound natural.
Make personal connections and tap into your network.
A referral can dramatically increase your odds of getting an interview. Before applying, check your LinkedIn connections to see if you know someone at the company. If not, try to identify and reach out to the hiring manager directly. This can help you bypass the crowded applicant pool.
Don’t be afraid to tap into your network as well. Many job seekers find opportunities through networking. Pfoutz mentioned that he landed his job through a local Cybersecurity Leadership networking group. Your professional network can serve as a source of referrals, job leads, and introductions to key decision-makers.
Apply strategically.
Fully in-person or hybrid roles typically attract far fewer applicants than fully remote positions, shared Pfoutz. Focus on local job opportunities, especially if relocation isn’t financially feasible. Just being open to moving isn’t enough; employers often prioritize candidates who are already nearby, so be mindful and apply strategically, he added.
You can do this. Keep going until you land that dream job.
