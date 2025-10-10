Black Grads Are Struggling To Get Hired — But These Majors Are Still Paying Big

Source: Lacheev / Getty

Black graduates are jumping into a volatile job market as the economy struggles to rebound post-COVID. With the threat of AI flooding the job market and the competition rising as a result, it’s getting increasingly hard to find and maintain those “good jobs” our parents once dreamed of us landing straight out of college. Here’s the good news: they are still out there, but it depends on what major you pursue.

According to a report released on Feb.10 by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), the top career paths for students graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 2025 are led by majors in engineering, computer sciences, and mathematics and sciences. Engineering graduates are projected to earn the highest average starting salary at $78,731, marking a 2.6% increase from 2024 projections. Computer science graduates follow closely with an expected starting salary of $76,251, reflecting a 2.0% rise.

Graduates in mathematics and sciences are expected to earn an average of $69,709, although this represents a 1.9% decrease from the previous year. Social sciences majors are projected to earn $67,316 on average, a 3.6% decline from 2024 figures. Business majors are expected to see a modest increase of 2.1%, with a starting salary of $65,276. Those graduating in agriculture and natural resources can expect an average salary of $63,122, the highest year-over-year growth in this group at 2.8%. Meanwhile, communications majors are projected to earn $60,353, down 3.0% from the prior year.

Source: Pla2na

The report also highlighted that the most in-demand degrees among employers include finance, computer science, accounting, business administration, and those who majored in information sciences and systems. These fields are expected to offer strong job prospects and competitive salaries for new graduates entering the workforce in 2025.

The competition will be tough for Black Gen Z grads, however. A report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, released on July 3, found that while the unemployment rate for Black women declined slightly in June, it remained notably higher compared to other ethnic groups. For Black women ages 20 and over, the unemployment rate fell from 6.2% in May to 5.8% in June, still considerably above the rates seen among women of other races.

By comparison, the unemployment rate for adult white women dropped to 3.1%, while the rate for Hispanic women declined to 4.5%. Meanwhile, Black men saw a sharp increase in unemployment, rising from 5.2% in May to 6.8% in June, the highest among the major worker groups.

So, how do you get hired in this firestorm of a job market?