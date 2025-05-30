Barbara Lee Sworn In As Oakland’s First Black Woman Mayor Amid $270M Budget Crisis

Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers

When one door closed on former congresswoman Barbara Lee, another one opened.

Six months after losing the Senate bid, Lee has secured her new role for the next four years. She made history on May 20 by becoming the first Black woman elected to serve as the mayor of Oakland, California. Sworn in as the 52nd mayor, she came prepared with her agenda for the next few years.

In her official address, the 78-year-old spoke about the “massive challenges” she will tackle with her 100-day plan. Using her 10-point outline, she hopes to improve issues such as public safety, homelessness, and the economy in the city.

“You were clear about the need to transform Oakland into a safer and cleaner city,” Lee said. “You were clear about wanting a government that you can trust to solve our fiscal challenges, safety, housing, and homelessness challenges, and to create good-paying union jobs and economic development.”

She promised to provide updates online and shared highlights of the progress she has already made.

“I have begun meeting already with county, state, and federal officials, and business and philanthropy partners to identify investments, alliances, resources, and funding streams to Oakland for homelessness, affordable housing, healthy food access, infrastructure, clean energy, economic development, arts and culture, and innovation and more.” Lee added, that “the response has been incredibly positive.”

To address the $130 million budget shortfall, Lee says she plans to review several areas. Her focus includes efficient spending and collecting outstanding funds owed to Oakland.

The 78-year-old added, “So as your mayor my job is to lead our city out of a budget crisis and a period of financial stability. Not going to be easy, but we’re going to do everything we can.”

Lee had plenty of experience before taking on this role. She served in the U.S. House of Representatives for nearly 30 years.

Last month, she defeated former City Council member Loren Taylor in the special election. She is now the fourth Mayor that Oakland’s had in the past five months. This comes after the scandal of the former Mayor Sheng Thao and her partner Andre Jones.

The couple, along with two local businessmen, were indicted on charges of bribery, conspiracy, and mail and wire fraud. Voters recalled Thao’s election in November, months after the FBI raided her home in June.

