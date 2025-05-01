Education

'Rogue Prof' Will Still Teach Cancelled Columbia Course On Race

After Columbia Cancels Her Class, 'Rogue Radical Professor' Doubles Down on Teaching Truth About Race & Media

Published on May 1, 2025

A former lecturer at Columbia University, a school that has been in President Donald Trump’s line of sight since it became the staging ground for pro-Palestinian protests, has announced the independent launch of her course, “Race, Media & International Affairs,” after the university canceled it, which it likely did to get on the commander-in-MAGA-miseducation by falling in line with his war against so-called “improper ideology.”

Meet Karen Attiah.

Attiah was supposed to be teaching the course in person at the university, and she explained on her Substack blog tilted “The Golden Hour” that she is now offering the course for free online due to Columbia administrators “pre-emptively caving to pressure, especially in placing departments such as Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies under special provost supervision or receivership.​” (So, basically, white history continues to be the only subject that goes unaffected by Trump’s bid to censor and whitewash academia.)

