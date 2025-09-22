Is Your State Full Of Cheaters? New Study Reveals America’s Infidelity Hotspots

Source: Prostock-Studio

Cheating sucks—full stop. And there’s bad news if you’re a hopeless romantic living in the United States. According to a 2024 study by Instacams obtained by the New York Post, your chances of being cheated on may depend heavily on where you live in the U.S. The study analyzed data from 80 popular dating platforms—including Tinder, Bumble, BLK, and the notorious Ashley Madison—to pinpoint where infidelity is most common and who’s engaging in it.

One of the most striking takeaways? Married individuals are increasingly using dating apps as a discreet way to seek out affairs behind their partner’s back. Ashley Madison, a platform specifically marketed to people looking to have an affair, stood out in the research for its high volume of married users.

Surprisingly, Colorado topped the list as the state with the most cheating activity. The Centennial State logged 424 Ashley Madison searches per 100,000 residents, making it the state with the highest number of married individuals actively seeking extramarital connections. Despite its controversial reputation, Ashley Madison ranked as the second-most searched dating app in Colorado.

Not far behind, North Dakota came in second with 362 searches per 100,000 residents, highlighting how cheaters in The Peace Garden state weren’t keeping the peace in their relationships with their sneaky behavior. New Hampshire came in third place with 357. These states appear to be quiet hotspots for infidelity, at least online.

Notably, New York, while ranked 10th overall, still had 331 Ashley Madison searches per 100,000 people. Connecticut edged slightly ahead with 335 monthly searches, showing that even more traditional or low-key states are not exempt from the trend, according to Instacams’ findings.