Ohio Teacher Accused Of Hiring Student Hitman To Kill Her Husband for $2K

Stephanie Demetrius, a teacher from Columbus, Ohio, has been arrested and charged for allegedly attempting to hire a student at her school to murder her estranged husband.

According to court documents obtained by People, Demetrius—a licensed substitute teacher for pre-K through 12th grade—was arrested April 1 and charged with a felony conspiracy to murder after authorities received word that she allegedly offered a student at the Academy for Urban Scholars High School $2,000 to shoot her estranged husband.

Officials say Demetrius attempted to hire the student on March 26. She was a literacy enrichment instructor at the school, but was immediately fired after her arrest, ABC News reported.

“This particular teacher was attempting to groom this young person into committing murder,” Sgt. James Fuqua of the Columbus Division of Police said in a press conference, People noted.

Columbus police were alerted by the anonymous student’s mother after she discovered information about Demetrius’ alleged murder-for-hire plot on her child’s phone. According to a phone recording obtained by authorities, Demetrius allegedly gave the student a $250 down payment and promised the remainder would be paid later, per ABC News.

“She noted when the kids would be out of the ex-husband’s house and that … he worked from home. When asked if neighbors would hear the gunfire, she advised that they don’t care about her neighbors,” the affidavit stated, according to the outlet.

Demetrius filed for divorce from her estranged husband in 2024.

It’s unclear why Demetrius approached this particular student to shoot her estranged husband, but during her arraignment on April 3, prosecutor, Parker Schwartz, revealed that the educator was in a “recent or pending divorce or separation” and has a protection order against her.

The Columbus Dispatch further investigated the case, uncovering that Demetrius’ husband filed for emergency custody of their children in July 2024, months after Demetrius had filed for divorce in April 2024. In the filing, he outlined several allegations against his estranged wife, including accusations that she violated a stay-away order and broke into his home, stealing a laptop and money.

The filing also claims that she used scissors to stab him while one of the children was present. Additionally, it alleges that she set fire to the home’s basement, took parts necessary to repair the furnace during freezing temperatures, smashed garage doors, damaged property in front of the children, and took the home’s Wi-Fi device to prevent internet access.

“She has physically assaulted two of the children and Defendant Father,” the filing claimed, per the Columbus Dispatch. “The minor children are in danger of harm as their [mother] continues to return to the Marital Residence and break windows and doors to force herself in.”

At her arraignment on Thursday, the judge set Demetrius’ bond at $150,000 and ordered her to adhere to the terms of the protection order filed against her, including staying away from the juvenile involved in the case. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11.

Demetrius’ public defender stated that she denies the allegations, asserting that they are “fabricated.” The attorney further added that Demetrius is eager to present her case in court.



