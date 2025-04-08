Harriet Tubman Erased From National Park’s Underground Railroad Webpage By Trump Admin

Source: Underwood Archives / Getty

For years, famed housewife Porsha Williams had the exclusive rights to being the dumbest person to ever make a statement about the Underground Railroad. Remember when she publicly stated in front of company that she believed it was an actual train? Well, the dumbest administration to ever do it has said, “Hold my beer.”

For reasons only racists will understand, the Trump administration has removed an image and quote from Harriet Tubman from the National Parks webpage for the Underground Railroad because some white people are afraid of the resilience of Black people during slavery.

From CNN:

The National Parks Service webpage for the “Underground Railroad” used to lead with a quote from Tubman, the railroad’s most famous “conductor.”, a comparison on the Wayback Machine between the webpage on January 21 and March 19 shows. Both the quote and an image of Tubman have since been removed, along with several references to “enslaved” people and the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850.

Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad are linked together no matter how much President Trump tries to whitewash history. They would have a better time separating peanut butter from jelly, or Cephus from Reesie or an elongated torso from Elon Musk.

But that has never stopped a racist from trying.

The webpage used to start with articles about the efforts of enslaved people to free themselves and how the Underground Railroad, a series of secret routes and safe houses, came to be. The page now opens with some foolishness about the “American ideals of liberty and freedom” and “Black/White Cooperation” and commemorative stamps of various civil rights leaders. It does not mention slavery.

Now, why would the Trump administration want to get rid of mentions of slavery and erase the accomplishments of one of the most famous Americans in history?

If you said because they’re racist, you would be correct. But there is something even more sinister about removing Black people from history. This is an attempt to dash the hopes of those who will use Harriet Tubman as a beacon. It’s an attempt to erase Tubman’s uprising from the collective conscious of Black Americans.

“Tubman’s removal from the ‘Underground Railroad’ page “is both offensive and absurd,” Fergus Bordewich, a historian and the author of a book about the Underground Railroad, told CNN.

“To oversimplify history is to distort it,” Bordewich went on. “Americans are not infants: they can handle complex and challenging historical narratives. They do not need to be protected from the truth.”

CNN does note that there is a separate webpage dedicated to Harriet Tubman on the National Park Service webpage. That page speaks to her history of having been born enslaved in Maryland. Tubman would flee to Philadelphia before returning to Maryland over a dozen times to help free other enslaved people using the Underground Railroad.

Under the racist’s tactic of dismantling DEI, or diversity, equity, and inclusion, the Trump administration has spent countless hours erasing everything related to Blackness from the National Parks Service webpage. They’ve even removed words like “transgender” and “queer” from a National Parks Service webpage about Stonewall Monument in New York City, and how you can or would even want to do this is insane.

“In March, the Pentagon seemingly took down a page about Jackie Robinson, the trailblazing baseball player who became the first Black Major League Baseball athlete in the modern era, before restoring it,” CNN reports.

The Trump administration also removed mentions of the Holocaust, cancer awareness, and sexual assault from Pentagon webpages. Because nothing says protecting national security like having officials at the Pentagon spend countless hours searching for terms like “racism,” “ethnicity,” “LGBTQ,” “history,” and “first” and then having them removed.

