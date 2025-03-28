Crime

Stephanie Dowells Strangled In California Prison At Overnight Visit

Another Black Woman Strangled To Death During Overnight Visit At California Prison — What’s Going On?

Published on March 28, 2025

Stephanie Dowells.Family photo
A second deadly tragedy in less than 12 months has occurred at a local California prison, as another woman was found dead after visiting a prisoner overnight.

Stephanie Diane Dowells, 62, visited her husband in November 2024 at the Mule Creek State Prison during an overnight family visit, but she had no idea that her husband, David Brinson, 54, would kill her while she was there, NBC News reported.

Brinson, who is currently serving four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the 1990s murder of four men during a robbery, was granted an overnight visit with his wife.

However, in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2024, she died a short time after 911 was called and after Brinson alerted prison officials that she had passed out, per the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Although the Amador County Sheriff’s Office confirmed, per NBC News, that Dowell’s death was due to strangulation and ruled a homicide, her death is still under investigation. Amador County District Attorney Todd Riebe said charges are pending against Brinson, following prison and autopsy reports.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said that overnight visits are available to all prisoners who meet the disciplinary criteria, and only sex offenders and those on death row are restricted.

“The family visits are a privilege, and incarcerated persons must apply and meet strict eligibility criteria to be approved,” the spokesperson said. “Only those who demonstrate sustained good behavior and meet specific program requirements are considered.”

Dowells’ death tragically mirrors the July 2024 death of 47-year-old Tania Thomas, who was also killed during an overnight visit at the Mule Creek Prison.

Thomas was visiting her significant other, Anthony Curry, 48, who is serving a life sentence for attempted second degree murder and an additional 13 years for carjacking with enhancement of a firearm, according to NBC News.

While Curry has been formally charged in the murder of Thomas, he is currently awaiting arraignment, DA Riebe said.

As he continues to grieve the loss of his mother, Dowells’ son, Armand Torres, wants the prison to also be held responsible for her death.

“I want them to take some accountability for this, the prison,” Torres said. “Because what’s stopping the next person from killing their wife or son or anybody?”

