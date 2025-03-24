Mia Love, First Black Republican Congresswoman, Dead At 49

Source: HUM Images

Mia Love, the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress, has lost her battle to brain cancer.

The former U.S. Rep. of Utah “passed away peacefully” Sunday, March 23, according to her family’s statement. She was 49.

Her family posted a smiling photo of her with the caption that read, “With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today. She was in her home surrounded by family.”

Further down in the statement, the Love family showed gratitude “for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences” they have received.

Love had been fighting glioblastoma brain cancer since she was diagnosed in 2022. Glioblastoma is often described as an aggressive and malignant type of brain cancer.

On March 1, Love’s daughter, Abigale, revealed that her mother’s health was declining. In the statement, she wrote, “Many of you are aware that Mom has been fighting GBM brain cancer. Sadly her cancer is no longer responding to treatment and the cancer is progressing. We have shifted our focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her.”

Love’s journey in politics began in the early 2000s. She was born to Haitian immigrant parents and grew up in Brooklyn, New York. She moved to Utah in 1998 where she met her husband Jason Love. Love won a seat on the Saratoga Springs City Council in 2003 and won the elected as mayor in 2009.

Fast forward, five years later, she became Utah’s first Black representative in Congress after losing her first run in 2012. She had a focus on several areas including immigration reform, fiscal conservatism, and limited government.

After congress, Love became a CNN contributor. In 2023, she authored a memoir called Qualified: Finding Your Voice, Leading With Character, and Empowering Others.

She is survived by her husband Jason and their three children, Alessa, Abigaile, and Peyton.

