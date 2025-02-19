New Jersey Woman Who Had Stroke Wins $11.5M For False DUI
New Jersey Woman Who Suffered Stroke Wins $11.5 Million For False DUI Arrest
We would love nothing more than for police brutality, ignorance, indifference, and ineptitude to end, however, in lieu of that idyllic reality, we will gladly accept severe financial penalties against cities, police departments, and police officers.
According to The Independent, a New Jersey woman named Cheryl Lynn Rhines has been awarded $11.5 million by an Essex County jury after she was falsely arrested and falsely accused of DUI after she suffered a stroke while driving on the New Jersey Turnpike. The 57-year-old Rhines was on her way to work on October 17, 2017, when she began to feel the effects of a severe stroke and pulled over to the side of the road. 30 minutes later, New Jersey State troopers arrived and found Rhines’ vehicle smashed into a guardrail.
RELATED CONTENT: #Justice4Sonya: Sonya Massey’s Family Reaches $10M Settlement In Wrongful Death Case
Despite wearing “professional business attire”, having no warrants, and having no sign of drugs or alcohol in her car, the officers assumed that she was driving under the influence because she could not communicate, write, or respond to questions. The police report openly noted that Rhines showed “facial drooping, drooping eyelids, a gaze, confusion,” and yet they still threw her face first on the hood of her car, handcuffed her, and ignored her cries for help.
The Independent notes that there was an emergency stroke center minutes from the crash site, but troopers took Rhines to jail instead. There, troopers “mocked and ridiculed” Rhines until someone finally took her physical condition seriously and had Rhines transported to the hospital after two and a half hours.
Doctors were able to clear the blood clot that caused the stroke, but the damage was done. In the nearly three hours between the stroke and medical attention, Rhines suffered “the death of significant brain function” and would be permanently disabled as a result.
The suit surmised: “[The] defendant’s conduct was so outrageous in character and so extreme in degree as to go beyond all possible bounds of decency and is regarded as atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community.
“Any ordinary human being observing Cheryl Rhines would have immediately recognized and called for emergent medical care.”
In hindsight, $11.5 million is good, but it’s not enough.
RELATED CONTENT: New Tennessee Law Would Require Drunk Drivers To Pay Child Support To Victim’s Children
-
Beauty Of 5: Meet Wakati, The Newest Line Catered Specifically To Women With 4C Hair
-
She Tried It: Inahsi Naturals Aloe Hibiscus Leave-In Conditioner & Detangler
-
She Tried It: Ivy Park Drip 2 and 2.2 Black Pack
-
‘Always Work On Your Next Move’—Kandi Burruss Talks Leaving ‘Housewives,’ Broadway Wins, And Her Mogul Mindset
-
Not Just An Influencer—An Influence: How 'Just Add Hot Sauce' Creator Alex Hill Serves Food & Her Community
-
'This Is Really Home For Me' — Jerome Baker Talks Signing With Cleveland Browns, Giving Back & Entrepreneurship
-
'My Experience Shaped Everything'—Jimmy Akingbola Talks Wrapping ‘Bel-Air,’ Foster Care, And Transforming The Industry
-
Angel Reese 1 Is Here: Inside The WNBA Star’s Debut Sneaker With Reebok