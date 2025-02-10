Money

Increase Your Refund With These Lesser-Known Tax Credits

Don’t Miss Out! Unlock Hidden Tax Credits And Boost Your 2025 Refund Now

Published on February 10, 2025

As tax season rolls around, many people are familiar with popular tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the Child Tax Credit. However, several lesser-known tax credits could help you save even more money. Here are a few you should know about before filing your return.

The Saver’s Credit

If you contributed to a retirement account like a 401(k) or IRA, you may qualify for the Saver’s Credit. Designed to encourage lower- and middle-income individuals to save for retirement, this credit can be worth up to $1,000 ($2,000 for married couples filing jointly). Eligibility is based on your income level, with the highest credit amounts available to those with the lowest adjusted gross income (AGI).

Who Qualifies?

  • Single filers with an AGI of $36,500 or less
  • Married couples filing jointly with an AGI of $73,000 or less
  • Heads of household with an AGI of $54,750 or less

Credit for Dependent Care Expenses

While many parents claim the Child and Dependent Care Credit, fewer know that this credit isn’t just for daycare. If you paid for summer camps, babysitters, or after-school programs so you could work or look for work, you may be eligible.

How Much Can You Claim?

  • Up to $3,000 in expenses for one child
  • Up to $6,000 for two or more children
  • The credit covers a percentage (between 20% and 35%) of eligible expenses, depending on your income.
The Credit for Other Dependents

Did you know that you can claim a tax credit for supporting an elderly parent or other dependent who doesn’t qualify for the Child Tax Credit? The Credit for Other Dependents is worth up to $500 per qualifying dependent and can help offset the cost of caring for a loved one.

Who Qualifies?

  • Elderly parents or relatives who live with you and rely on you financially
  • College students over 17 who don’t qualify for the Child Tax Credit
  • Other non-child dependents who meet IRS guidelines

The Residential Energy Efficient Property Credit

If you’ve made eco-friendly upgrades to your home, you could qualify for this credit. Homeowners who install solar panels, wind turbines, or geothermal heat pumps may receive a 30% credit on installation costs through 2032.

Eligible Upgrades Include:

  • Solar water heaters and solar panels
  • Wind energy systems
  • Fuel cells and battery storage technology
The American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC) – Beyond Just Tuition

Many taxpayers claim education-related deductions, but the AOTC goes beyond just tuition. It also covers expenses like textbooks, required course materials, and even laptops—if they’re needed for coursework. The credit is worth up to $2,500 per student per year for the first four years of higher education.

The Adoption Tax Credit

Adopting a child can be expensive, but the IRS offers a tax credit to help cover costs. In 2024, the credit is worth up to $15,950 per child for qualifying expenses such as adoption fees, court costs, and travel expenses related to adoption.

Who Qualifies?

  • Families who adopt domestically or internationally
  • Parents adopting through foster care
  • Individuals adopting stepchildren (in some cases)
The Electric Vehicle (EV) Tax Credit

Thinking about buying an electric car? The federal government offers a tax credit of up to $7,500 for new EV purchases and $4,000 for used EVs, depending on the vehicle model and battery capacity. However, the credit is only available if your adjusted gross income falls within certain limits.

Who Qualifies?

  • Single filers with an AGI of $150,000 or less
  • Married couples filing jointly with an AGI of $300,000 or less

Many taxpayers overlook these credits, leaving money on the table. Before filing your return, check to see if you qualify for any of these lesser-known tax benefits. A little research could lead to significant savings this tax season!

