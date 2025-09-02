Women List The Non-Sexual Things Men Do That Turn Them ON
Women Agree — The Sexiest Thing A Man Can Do Isn’t In The Bedroom
Women flooded the Buzzfeed Community board and Reddit to share the non-sexual things that men do that are huge turn-ons. Men, take note! While physical attraction is often the go-to focus, many women revealed that it’s the smaller, thoughtful gestures that truly make their hearts melt. Acts of service, like offering help without being asked or taking the initiative to make life easier, were mentioned as major turn-ons.
One user on Reddit shared that they loved it when a man opened the door for them when they least expected it or helped to carry their belongings without asking for “help.”
Another app user mentioned that they got aroused when their partner could “intuitively” recognize when they needed a mental break.
“He rounds up all the kids and takes them to the park to get them out of the house. That’s sexy AF.“
Safety was a popular turn-on.
The feeling of safety also topped the list. Several women expressed how much they appreciate it when a man makes them feel secure, both emotionally and physically.
A netizen named @angelicorc92 told Buzzfeed that they love “a man who would never” make them feel afraid. The comment resonated with @radnugget401, another Buzzfeed community member, who shared that her husband still walks “on the outside of the sidewalk” to shield her from passing cars, even after 51 years of marriage.
“That was considered good manners when we were young,” she added.
Sweet gestures were also high on the list.
Sweet gestures, from small compliments to surprising their partners with a favorite treat, were also highlighted as incredibly attractive. Reddit users noted that these acts extend beyond typical romantic gestures, demonstrating thoughtfulness and care in everyday actions.
A Reddit user named @kkeojyeo22 wrote that she loves it when her boyfriend makes her laugh, holds her hand, or surprises her with an unexpected gift.
“To be honest, they aren’t necessarily a turn-on for me, but they make me feel happier and safe to be with them, which can easily lead to being turned on more often,” she added.
One user shared how her husband brings her tea in bed “every morning,” setting the tone for a “lovely” start to the day. Another mentioned that nothing puts a bigger smile on her face than coming home to “a meal prepared or being prepared” by her man. “It’s so thoughtful and sexy,” the user added.
For many women, it’s not the grand romantic gestures that make the biggest impact, but the small, everyday acts that show kindness, respect, and thoughtfulness. So, men, take note—it’s often the little things that truly make a difference.
