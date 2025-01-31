Detroit Rapper Dank Demoss Sues Lyft Driver For Refusing Her A Ride Due To Her Weight

A popular Detroit rapper sparked controversy online after she claimed that her Lyft driver refused to allow her into his car earlier this month.

Dank Demoss, whose real name is Dajua Blanding, was recording when the driver of a Mercedes-Benz sedan locked his door and refused to allow her entry.

“I can fit in this car,” Blanding said in a video that was shared to social media on January 19. “Believe me, you can’t,” the driver responded–adding that the tires would not be able to handle her weight. According to The New York Post, the rapper has previously shared her weight as more than 480 pounds.

In her post on Instagram where she shared video of the event, the rapper wrote, “AM I WRONG?,” Demoss wrote in the post. “(Lyft) what y’all got to say about this yall driver discriminated against me…I JUST FEEL LIKE YALL TREAT BIG PPLE LIKE SH*T LIKE WE DONT BELONG HERE.”

The original garnered more than 11,000 likes and thousands of comments.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, the driver apologized for the inconvenience and offered to refund her money and assist her with ordering a larger vehicle.

“I’ve been in cars smaller than that,” she told FOX 2. “I just want them to know that it hurt my feelings.”

In addressing the issue, Lyft issued a statement, saying, “Lyft unequivocally condemns all forms of discrimination—we believe in a community where everyone is treated with equal respect and mutual kindness. Our community guidelines and terms of service explicitly prohibit harassment or discrimination.”

However, Blanding’s attorneys, Jonathan Marko and Zach Runyan have filed a lawsuit against the rideshare company.

Marko explained that as weight is a protected characteristic, the actions of the Lyft driver is the same as discriminating against someone due to their religious beliefs.

However, numerous social media users on X, in particular, are disagreeing with Blanding.

It is unclear if the Lyft driver has been named in the lawsuit or has been let go by the company.

