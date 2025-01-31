Kiah Duggins, Civil Rights Attorney And Howard University Law Professor, Killed In D.C. Plane Crash

Kiah Duggins, civil rights attorney and soon-to-be Howard University law professor, has been identified as one of the victims in the fatal mid-air collision near Reagan National Airport.

As details of the crash emerge, people across the country continue to mourn the victims.

Officials say an American Airlines flight carrying 64 people collided with a military helicopter over the Potomac River, leading to a catastrophic explosion. Recovery crews have pulled 28 bodies from the wreckage so far, and efforts continue.

As investigations continue, families, friends, and communities are rallying around the lives lost and impacted. Duggins, 30, is one such soul. Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to her family and the families of all victims.

RELATED CONTENT: Smize On The Prize—6 Black Women Who Continue Richard T. Greener’s Harvard Legacy

Who is Kiah Duggins?

Love News? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Due to the nature of the crash, details about Duggins’ personal life are limited. But, what we do know paints a picture of a Black woman committed to improving the world around her. Kiah’s activities and resume show a powerhouse—dedicated to justice, community, and excellence.

A proud Wichita, Kansas native, Duggins had brains and beauty. She won Miss Butler County in 2014 and 2015 and competed for Miss Kansas. According to pictures on the Kansas pageant director Larry Johnson’s Facebook page, Duggins’ presence was undeniable. Her smile lit up the stage as her poise and grace was unmatched.

But Duggins was more than a pageant queen.

She earned her law degree from Harvard University and actively participated in legal aid programs to ensure underserved communities had access to justice. Her work as a civil rights lawyer focused on fighting unconstitutional policing and unfair money bail practices in places like Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

Howard University confirmed that Duggins was starting a new chapter with the historic Black institution this fall. “Professor Duggins was set to begin a new chapter as a professor at Howard University School of Law this fall. As a civil rights lawyer, she dedicated her career to fighting against unconstitutional policing and unjust money bail practices,” the school shared in a statement.

So, what happened to Kiah and other victims? What do we know?

Authorities report that the collision involved an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on a training mission and American Airlines Flight 5342, a Bombardier CRJ-701 twin-engine aircraft operated by PSA Airlines. The impact resulted in an explosion, and all 67 people aboard both aircraft died.

Officials continue recovery efforts and investigations. Some government officials immediately took to social media with comments, posts, and statements trying to place blame. President Donald Trump and officials even alluded to diversity, equity, and inclusion as being part of the blame.

As investigations continue, families, friends, and communities are rallying around the lives lost and impacted. Duggins is one such soul. Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences go out to her family and the families of all victims.

RELATED CONTENT: Howard University Revokes Honorary Degree and Cuts Ties With Diddy After Abuse Video Surfaces