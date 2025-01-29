Trump’s Federal Funding Freeze Blocked By Judge

The Trump Administration has ordered a pause on federal assistance, both foreign and domestic, as agencies conduct a review to ensure federal spending is in agreement with the president’s agenda.

The freeze was set to be in place beginning Tuesday afternoon and could interrupt the flow of billions of dollars meant for disaster relief, cancer research, and additional federal programs. According to reports, Medicare and Social Security benefits will not be affected.

RELATED CONTENT: I Have A Nightmare—Martin Luther King Jr. Is Rolling Over In His Grave On Trump’s 2nd Inauguration Day [Op-Ed]

However, later on Tuesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the freeze, the Associated Press reported:

U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan blocked the funding freeze only minutes before it was scheduled to take effect. The administrative stay, prompted by a lawsuit brought by nonprofit groups that receive federal money, lasts until Monday afternoon. Another court hearing is scheduled that morning to consider the issue.

With the potential long-term ramifications of Trump’s freeze still uncertain, the news has already drawn criticism from Democrats—and Republicans—online.

“Trump is risking funding that supports rent assistance, education, childcare, tribal communities, even suicide prevention for veterans,” Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., wrote in a post shared on X.

Reps. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., and Marc Veasey, D-Texas, said in a statement: “This action is stoking fear and uncertainty across the country at a time when many Americans are already struggling to pay their bills and get ahead.”

The news is just the latest in a series of sweeping acts of change Trump has pushed for since returning to office on Jan. 20.

The Trump Administration banned flying any other flags besides the Stars and Stripes at State Department facilities from domestic buildings to foreign embassies and outposts. This “One Flag Policy” means Pride, Black Lives Matter, and similar flags can no longer be represented at government facilities across the globe.

“Starting immediately, only the United States of America flag is authorized to be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestic and abroad, and featured in U.S. government content,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in the order.

On Monday, Google confirmed it will replace “Gulf of Mexico” with “Gulf of America” on Google Maps. The company said they will apply the name change when it has been updated in official government sources. “We’ve received a few questions about naming within Google Maps. We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.” Google notes that only users in the United States will see both changes because when “official names vary between countries, Maps users see their official local name. Everyone in the rest of the world sees both names. That applies here too.” Google will also change the name of Mount McKinley, the nation’s highest peak, from Denali. Former President Barack Obama renamed the Alaska landmark to Denali in 2015 as a nod to the region’s native population. RELATED CONTENT: Trump Is Back—Here’s What That Means For Your Zodiac Sign (And Your Sanity) 7 Times Black Women Clapped Back At Donald Trump With Poise And Grace